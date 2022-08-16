The Consensus EPS Estimates For MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Just Fell Dramatically

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One thing we could say about the analysts on MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from MDA's four analysts is for revenues of CA$679m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 480% to CA$0.21. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$760m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.24 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

See our latest analysis for MDA

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of CA$12.80, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on MDA's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic MDA analyst has a price target of CA$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$10.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting MDA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 77% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.1% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MDA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of MDA.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MDA going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • How Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg makes and spends his $65 billion fortune, from Italian sports cars to millions in Hawaii real estate

    Mark Zuckerberg spends his billions on mostly charity and real estate, like a San Francisco home that he just sold for $31 million.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.

    The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • 15 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade

    In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • This Is Where Millionaires Keep Their Money

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Six REITs in Price Uptrends From January To Now

    The benchmark real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF — the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE) — is lower than it was at the beginning of January, lodging it firmly in a downtrend. The XLRE, as it’s known, started the year at $51 and today goes for $44.99. That’s an 11.8% loss if you had picked up the basket of REITs in the fund. Fortunately, not all REITS are headed in the downward direction. As a matter of fact, here are six with prices heading solidly upward since January Ce