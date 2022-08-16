The Consensus EPS Estimates For MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Just Fell Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from MDA's four analysts is for revenues of CA$679m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 480% to CA$0.21. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$760m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.24 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of CA$12.80, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on MDA's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic MDA analyst has a price target of CA$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$10.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting MDA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 77% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.1% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MDA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of MDA.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.

