The Consensus EPS Estimates For Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Just Fell Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Orbital Energy Group's three analysts is for revenues of US$83m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 97% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 41% to US$0.72. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$100m and US$0.47 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

See our latest analysis for Orbital Energy Group

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$9.33, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Orbital Energy Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Orbital Energy Group is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 289% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 30% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% per year. Not only are Orbital Energy Group's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Orbital Energy Group. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Orbital Energy Group after the downgrade.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Orbital Energy Group, given major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.