The Consensus EPS Estimates For Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Just Fell Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Verb Technology Company's dual analysts is for revenues of US$12m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.28 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$16m and losses of US$0.25 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Analysts lifted their price target 11% to US$3.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Verb Technology Company at US$4.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.25. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Verb Technology Company's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 30% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 49% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Verb Technology Company's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Verb Technology Company's business, like a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

