The consensus that mass migration makes us richer has been shattered

It will replenish a labour force depleted by an ageing population. It will generate lots of extra tax revenue for the Government and stop debt from spiralling out of control. And it will inject some much needed dynamism into a business culture that would otherwise stagnate. For the last two decades, there has been a suffocating consensus that higher immigration is vital for the economy. Anyone who argued otherwise was ignoring the evidence.

But hold on. A major paper published this week punctures that notion, arguing against the idea that changing demographics will be ruinous to certain countries. This ought to trigger a grown-up debate about immigration – and perhaps an admission that, while it may have plenty of benefits, it won’t necessarily always make us richer.

Professor David Miles sits at the heart of the economic establishment. A member of the Office for Budget Responsibility committee, he is used to forecasting the long-term impact of government policies. Yet, in a paper for the Journal of the Economics of Ageing, he last week challenged the consensus view that a country with a falling population is inevitably condemned to stagnation, indebtedness and declining living standards.

“The quality of life... can certainly be higher with a smaller population,” he wrote, arguing that while immigration can keep the ratio of young workers to pensioners stable, that calculation ignores the extra capital spending required to accommodate all those extra people. It calls into question the assumption that the world’s richest nations would be far worse off with a shrinking population. “Predictions of dire effects,” he said, “are implausible”.

That has not been the standard position of the OBR. It has forecast a £250 billion “black hole” in the UK’s public finances by the 2070s caused by lower birth rates and longer life expectancy. And it has certainly not been the mainstream view.

For years, the economic establishment has insisted that, while there may be concerns about the effects of mass immigration on our social fabric, no sensible person could argue against its economic benefits. It brought in lots of young workers, who would take on jobs that needed doing, and lots of highly skilled workers, who would become NHS doctors. They replenish the Treasury coffers and plug skills gaps.

Immigration, it was claimed, would bring some much needed energy and dynamism to the country. Imposing any restrictions on it would do huge damage to the economy. As a consequence, the population of the UK rose by around four million in the two decades to 2021.

Even after we left the EU, and were able to put some restrictions back on the numbers, the Government, fearful of its impact on the economy, failed to “take back control” in the way most people understood it. The result? Net migration hitting a record 600,000 in one year alone.

There are many things that ail the British economy, but in the 20 years since we have adopted an increasingly open borders approach, the country has not become noticeably richer. In Italy, where net migration levels are higher even than Britain, the economy has stagnated, recording close to zero growth over two decades.

Japan has run very low levels of immigration, becoming the first major economy to experience population decline (the total number of Japanese nationals fell by 800,000 last year, while the overall population shrank by 500,000). Its economy has hardly experienced world-beating growth, but its 1.1pc expansion in 2022 was respectable. And, of course, measuring by GDP per capita, that growth is even higher.

In the UK, meanwhile, World Bank data suggests per capita GDP has fallen in real terms, from $50,000 per person in 2007 to $45,000 2022.

There is no question that immigration brings some major benefits. It makes the business culture more dynamic. Research from The Entrepreneurs Network has shown around 40pc of the owners of the UK’s fastest-growing businesses are foreign-born. Those who arrive on our shores due to pull factors are often extremely ambitious, committed and hard-working. And it is true that immigrants can fill jobs that would otherwise be vacant; Canada has shown what can be achieved when a country draws on highly skilled migrants.

But at a time when, by some calculations, over 5 million people are on out-of-work benefits, questions ought to be asked over why immigration is required to fill these gaps. Opening borders can put a huge strain on infrastructure, especially in a nation unwilling to reform its bloated, creaking healthcare system and where politicians talk a good game on building homes but never, ever seem to walk the walk. And immigration can incentivise companies to rely on importing cheap labour for low-paid jobs that could be automated instead.

For the last two decades, there has been a suffocating economic consensus that mass immigration is always positive. The Conservatives have bought into that; the Labour Party even more so. And yet, finally this is starting to break down. Perhaps we can finally have a serious discussion instead – one that sets aside Leftie shibboleths and instead challenges the belief that net migration in the hundreds of thousands will automatically make us richer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.