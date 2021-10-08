Consent decree report: CPD foot-pursuit data likely inaccurate; policy deadline missed

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department missed a consent decree deadline to create a new foot-pursuit policy — cited as a primary concern following the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo — and reported that its accompanying data is likely inaccurate, according to a report released Friday by the group monitoring the department’s progress in complying with court-ordered reforms.

The independent monitor’s semiannual report covers the first half of 2021, a time period that includes the shooting of Toledo, which angered his community and brought renewed attention to use-of-force and foot-pursuit policies. The report is the monitor’s fourth evaluation, not including a special report issued in response to widespread protests last year.

“Throughout this reporting period, the (independent monitor) repeatedly requested the City and the CPD provide an explanation regarding what transpired with the foot pursuit dashboard data, including what led to the data issues,” the report reads. “To date, we still do not have many of these answers, and have only received partial explanations regarding the scope of the data issues and plans ahead.”

The progress reports, from former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey, evaluate whether CPD has come into some compliance with the parts of the consent decree reviewed for that period and whether it has met deadlines mandated by the court order.

Overall, of the paragraphs evaluated during this monitoring period from January to June, the report found that the city was in some compliance with about half of the paragraphs reviewed. The report notes that the department has faced challenges, including the continuing pandemic as well as the in-service killing of Officer Ella French.

Though previous reports have highlighted missed deadlines, the department has said complying with the consent decree is a long and ongoing process. It has also touted increasing levels of compliance with each new report.

“There isn’t a city in the country that’s been under a consent decree that hasn’t gotten out from under the consent decree in less than a decade,” Robert Boik, CPD’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, told reporters last month.

Story continues

In its first year of the court-overseen process, the city missed more than 70% of its deadlines, according to a report from the monitor last June. More recent reports have shown higher levels of compliance.

The court-ordered consent decree, which took effect in 2019, followed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into CPD after the killing of teenager Laquan McDonald by Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke. The consent decree mandates an overhaul to boost professionalism and address a wide variety of issues, including training, the use of force, and transparency.

While the department missed the September deadline to have in place a foot-pursuit policy, CPD has been operating under a temporary policy since earlier in the year and had recently announced it would not meet the expected implementation date for a permanent one.