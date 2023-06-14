Consent order brings two-year suspension for South Jersey doctor

TRENTON - A state regulatory board has suspended the license of a Paulsboro doctor who admitted guilt to a prescription-drug offense.

The doctor, Anthony W. Villare, cannot practice medicine in New Jersey for a minimum of two years under the action by the state Board of Medical Examiners.

The suspension was reached through a June 6 consent order between Villare and the state board.

Among other points, it noted Villare's guilty plea in October 2021 to a federal charge of distribution of controlled substances.

He was sentenced to two years on probation and was ordered to pay a $150,000 criminal penalty.

The order also noted Villare's medical license in Pennsylvania has been suspended.

Villare could not be reached for immediate comment on the consent order.

Among other conditions for future reinstatement, the order requires Villare to show "fitness, competence and capacity to active practice as a medical doctor."

He also must give "a full account of conduct" during his suspension period.

Villare was licensed to practice medicine and surgery in New Jersey in December 1991.

According to records in Camden federal court, Villare was accused of dispensing 30 tablets of Percocet, a prescription painkiller, "outside the usual course of professional practice and without a medical purpose."

He dispensed the pills in September 2020, records say.

In exchange for his plea, the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey said it would not pursue charges for alleged offenses between January 2016 and February 2021.

