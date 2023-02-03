Consent order filed against Lanier County

Feb. 2—LAKELAND — A consent order filed in December ordered the Lanier County government to give up a parcel of land in a dispute with the county sheriff's office, court documents show.

The order, issued by the Superior Court of Lanier County, told the county to provide a quit-claim deed for the land at 260 S. Highway 135 in Lakeland to a court-appointed receiver.

The land was to be sold and net proceeds put into the sheriff's office's forfeiture account, according to the order.

The sheriff's office and the county were both forced to waive any claim against each other regarding the property, according to the order.

In October, the sheriff's office filed a motion for contempt against the county. In 2014, the land had been forfeited by a number of defendants involved in a civil forfeiture case and criminal case, according to the motion.

The sheriff's office was the recipient of the property but the court-appointed receiver transferred the title to Lanier County to hold for the sheriff's office since there was a question as to whether or not the sheriff's office could legally hold "real property."

The county, the sheriff's office, former Alapaha District Attorney Richard Perryman and the court-appointed receiver all knew that the county was holding the property for the sheriff's office, the motion claimed. Through the years there had been talks about what to do with the land — including building a jail or a new sheriff's office building.

The motion for contempt claims that Lanier County recently decided that the land was its property, not the sheriff's office's, and leased it.

"Lanier County has illegally converted the property," the motion states. County Administrator Neil Ginty referred comment to the county attorney. Sheriff Nick Norton could not be immediately reached for comment.

