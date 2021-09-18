Consentino student brings knife, pepper spray to school

Sep. 18—HAVERHILL — Consentino School Principal Richard Poor said police are involved in an investigation into an incident on Thursday that may have involved a student threatening another student.

"For the sake of transparency, we wanted to inform you that school leadership was informed today that a student was in possession of pepper spray and a small knife at school and may have threatened to harm another student," Poor wrote in an email he sent to parents late Thursday afternoon.

Poor also told parents that immediately after receiving the report, the school's leadership team spoke with witnesses and notified the family of the accused student. In addition, he said, the families of all students involved in the incident were notified.

Poor said he also notified School Superintendent Margaret Marotta and the Haverhill Police Department through Consentino's School Resource Officer and that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with school policy and applicable laws.

"Please emphasize to your student the importance of 'seeing something, saying something' and what is appropriate to have in their possession on school grounds,'" Poor told parents.

He also invited parents to call the school with any questions or concerns at 978-374-5775.

The incident happened to occur on the same day that school districts throughout the area, including in Haverhill, were dealing with incidents of vandalism triggered by a TikTok challenge called "Devious Lick."

In Haverhill, Marotta said the challenge-related vandalism included a soap dispenser being ripped from the wall of a restroom at Haverhill High and an intentionally stuffed toilet overflowing at the Hunking School.