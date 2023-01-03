‘Consequences’ raids in High Desert, San Bernardino nab 55 guns, 37 arrests to close 2022

San Bernardino County Sheriff's raids with state and federal agrents from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30 led to 37 “felony arrests” and 55 firearm seizures, including 23 untraceable “ghost guns.”

San Bernardino County’s “Operation Consequences” team-up with state and federal agents logged dozens of arrests and seized 55 guns and one 3D printer for untraceable “ghost guns” in the last two weeks of 2022.

The operation launched on Oct. 1 by Sheriff Shannon Dicus “to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs” in the High Desert, and the City of San Bernardino has tapped outside agencies ranging from local police to the California Highway Patrol to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s investigations arm.

A string of raids focused prominently in Victorville from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30 yielded 37 “felony arrests” and 55 firearm seizures — including 23 so-called ghost guns, meaning the legally-required serial number has been scratched off or doesn’t exist to be untraceable effectively — and “recovered illegal narcotics,” according to the sheriff’s newest public disclosures.

The quantity of drugs recovered alongside these guns and arrests isn’t identified in the disclosures. Nor are the names of the individuals arrested, the charges on which they were arrested, or the status of their cases.

A total of 22 search warrants were served in these closing raids of the recently-ended year, according to the sheriff’s disclosure. However, it listed 25 separate addresses as locations that Consequences teams hit to produce these arrests and seizures.

One warrant served during this time in Fontana, at the 16900 Block of Los Cedros Avenue, led to investigators “recovering multiple firearms, and a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of ghost guns,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Dec. 28 post on its Twitter account with photos of the printer and the residential block of its owner’s home.

Addresses subject to these raids included 14 in Victorville, three in San Bernardino, two in Hesperia and Apple Valley, and one in Adelanto, Fontana, Muscoy, and Phelan, according to the sheriff’s “location(s)” disclosure.

Agencies with officers on at least some of the Dec. 17-30 raids included the state CHP, the federal DHS Investigations, the sheriff’s specialized Gangs-Narcotics Division, multiple sheriff’s patrol stations, and the San Bernardino County Probation Department.

