Consequences of the Russian attack: 4 dead and 40 injured in Kyiv, destruction in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Drohobych

The Russian Federation launched another massive attack on Ukraine on Feb. 7, with explosions and air defense work reported in Kyiv and several other cities.

NV follows the consequences of the new Russia’s attack.

Main:

· Russia launched a new massive attack on Ukraine, using kamikaze drones and cruise and ballistic missiles during the night and morning of Feb. 7.

· The Russian Federation used a total of 64 air attack munitions, 44 were shot down. During the attack, 20 drones were launched (15 shot down) and 44 missiles (29 shot down). Among the missiles were Kalibrs (all three shot down), Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft, Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as Iskander-M and S-300 missiles.

· Russia attacked six Ukrainian oblasts, said the National Police.

· Five deaths are known as of 12 p.m.: four in Kyiv and one in Mykolaiv.

· Kyiv: at least 40 people were injured in the Holosiivskyi and Dnipro districts. High-voltage lines and heating were damaged on the left bank, leaving more than 20,000 households without electricity. A fire broke out in an 18-story building in the Holosiivskyi district due to debris, four people were killed. A car service station and cars also caught fire.

· Kyiv Oblast: at least 10 houses, sheds and communications, cars, and an educational institution were damaged in the Bucha and Fastiv districts. Two people are known to have been injured.

· Mykolaiv: Russian missile attack killed a man, damaged 20 houses, leaving them without roofs, and damaged the gas pipelines.

· Kharkiv: the local regional military administration reported a hit and damage to non-residential infrastructure, at least two people were injured.

· Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russian kamikaze drone strike caused destructions on the territory of a communal enterprise, a fire broke out, no one was injured.

· Drohobych, Lviv Oblast: Russia hit an industrial facility and a fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters.

1:55 p.m. A woman with impaired motor functions was rescued from a damaged high-rise building in Kyiv. She was blocked in an apartment on the 12th floor, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram.

1:35 p.m. The victim toll in Kyiv has increased to 38 people — city military administration. The death toll remains unchanged: the bodies of four people were found.

12:53 p.m. The wreckage of a rocket that did not detonate fell into a field 400 meters from residential buildings in Lviv Oblast.

12:40 p.m. The fire in the damaged high-rise building in Kyiv has been extinguished. Fourty people were evacuated, 26 were rescued, four were killed. At least 19 people were injured, city military administration reported.

12:25 p.m. Power supply has been restored to the left-bank Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv — DTEK energy company.

12:12 p.m. Russia’s attack on Ukraine claimed at least five lives — Prosecutor General's Office. Four people were killed in Kyiv, and another man in Mykolaiv.

11:50 a.m. A kamikaze drone strike destroyed communal equipment at an enterprise In Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — regional military administration.

11:43 a.m. Kyiv’s resident of a building hit by Russian rocket debris on Feb. 7, told NV in a comment that he got covered with a blanket during the attack. His wife is under the rubble, and his daughter was taken away by an ambulance.

"We hear — it's flying,” he said.

“We were watching TV, what is being broadcas. I couldn't see anything, I got covered with a blanket. And my leg was crushed."

The victim reported receiving cuts and barely managing to escape. His wife was crushed by a slab — she is currently under the rubble.

11:37 a.m. The body of the fourth victim was found in Kyiv, the number of injured reached 35. The body of the deceased was removed from under the rubble. Thrity-two people were injured in the Holosiivskyi district and three in the Dniprovskyi district, said Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

11:27 a.m. The Russian cruise missiles that attacked Ukraine on Feb. 7 constantly changed their course and maneuvered in the west of the country, said Air Force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, on Radio Svoboda.

"The missile is programmed before the strike,” Ihnat said.

“It flies to a certain place where it is supposed to go, makes a turn, which is also programmed — turn left, right, change course. So it can change course dozens of times."

The missiles reached the Sambir district of Lviv Oblast, which is located near the Polish border, he said.

11:09 a.m. Sixteen victims were reported in Kyiv — city military administration.

10:55 a.m. Kyiv's death toll has increased to three and 14 people are injured — city military administration.

10:53 a.m. "Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv," said Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, who is still on a visit to Kyiv.

"This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression.”

10:46 a.m. The fire in Drohobych was extinguished, the roof was damaged on an area of 500 square meters — Lviv Oblast Military Administration.

10:31 a.m. The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the strikes on Mykolaiv, where a man died.

10:25 a.m. The number of victims in the capital has increased to 13.

Ten of them, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district, said Klitschko.

Three people were injured in the Dnipro district. Two of them were hospitalized, and one received on-the-spot medical assistance.

10:23 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported two people killed in Kyiv.

"More than ten people were injured in Kyiv, as of now it is known about two deaths. There may be people under the rubble,” he said.

“Some communications, including high-voltage cables, were damaged in the capital. Work is underway to restore everything as soon as possible."

10:20 a.m. Debris falls in 8 settlements in two districts of Kyiv Oblast, victims reported, houses and cars are damaged — regional military administration.

No hits on residential or critical infrastructure facilities reported.

Two people received minor injuries and are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The debris of Russian missiles damaged 14 houses, sheds, fences, and several cars. Windows were partially knocked out and doors were damaged in one of the educational institutions. Debris was found in the apartments of two high-rise buildings.

10:16 a.m. More photos of the consequences of the Russian missile attack in Kyiv appear.

10:05 a.m. Russia carried out several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using various means — Zaluzhnyi. A total of 64 air attack munitions were employed:

· 20 Shahed-136/131 combat drones (from Chauda Cape, Crimea) – 15 destroyed

· 29 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 from 10 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (from Engels, Caspian Sea) – 26 destroyed

· 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (from Sevastopol, Crimea, and Kursk, Russia)

· 3 sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea platforms (from Novorossiysk) – all three intercepted

· 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Tarkhankut Cape, Crimea, and Voronezh Oblast, Russia)

· 5 guided anti-aircraft missiles S-300 (from Belgorod Oblast, Russia).

A total of 44 air targets were shot down.

Air defense missile forces and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare means were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

9:46 a.m. Kyiv victim toll rises to 11, photos of the consequences of Russia’s attack on the capital have appeared online.

9:40 a.m. Reuters agency showed the work of air defense over Kyiv on Feb. 7.

9:37 a.m. Reserve power sources in Kyiv will be connected in 3-4 hours, hoping to restore power supply by the day’s end — DTEK.

A total of 19.4 thousand households in the capital has power outage.

9:33 a.m. Russia hit an industrial site in Drohobych, a fire on an area of 300 square meters, one missile was shot down in the Stryi district of Lviv Oblast — regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi.

9:25 a.m. The victim toll in Kyiv has increased to nine people, including a pregnant woman.

9:13 a.m. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych showed the consequences of the Russian morning strikes on the city. Photos are also published by local media.

9 a.m. Six victims reported in Kyiv, a fire is being extinguished on several floors in an 18-storey building — Mayor Klitschko.

Three are in the Dniprovskyi district, two of them were hospitalized. Three more were taken to hospital from the Holosiivskyi district.

8:53 a.m. The victim toll of the Russia’s hit on a high-rise building in Kyiv has increased to three — Klitschko.

8:50 a.m. Air raid alert in Kyiv and oblasts has been cancelled. The air alert lasted about three hours.

8:41 a.m. At least one victim reported in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. A woman was hospitalized from the building where the fire broke out — Klitschko.

8:38 a.m. Not only electricity, but also heat supply was damaged on Kyiv’s left bank — Klitschko.

8:35 a.m. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the downing of 12 out of 15 kamikaze drones over the night attack.

8:28 a.m. Two victims reported in Kyiv’s Dnipro district. Medics provided assistance to both on the spot. Cars and a service station are also on fire in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district — Klitschko.

8:22 a.m. A high-rise building was damaged in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out — city’s authorities.

8:20 a.m. Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv: a man died in intensive care.

"Unfortunately, the man who was hospitalized after the strike died in intensive care,” wrote Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

“He had severe mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries."

8:16 a.m. DTEK confirmed an emergency power outage in Kyiv’s Dnipro district. Power engineers will begin to inspect the equipment and restore the power supply as soon as safety conditions permit.

8:13 a.m. Firefighters are heading to Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: preliminary information suggests that a fire broke out in a building — Klitschko.

8:08 a.m. Medics provided assistance to one victim in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district on the spot — Klitschko

8:06 a.m. All second wave missile launches are heading towards Kyiv — monitoring groups.

8:02 a.m. Debris fall in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, the left bank eperiences partial blackout due to damaged high-voltage lines — city’s military administration and Klitschko.

8 a.m. Missiles detected in the Boryspil area and a missile group moves toward Kyiv along the Dnipro River from the south — Air Force.

7:57 a.m. Missile threat to Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast remains.

7:55 a.m. After the explosion in Kyiv, medics went to the Dnipro district of the capital — Klitschko.

7:53 a.m. Partial water and power outages reported in Kyiv.

7:48 a.m. "High-speed missile to Kyiv! Take cover immediately!" — Air Force.

7:45 a.m. Several groups of Russian missiles are moving along the border of Chernihiv and Poltava Oblasts, heading southwest — Air Force.

7:45 a.m. Repeated explosions in Kyiv.

7:44 a.m. Repeated missile launches recorded in Ukraine.

7:42 a.m. Russian missile moves to Kyiv, probably ballistic — Air Force and monitoring groups.

7:40 a.m. Russian attack: Injuries, dozens of houses without roofs, damaged gas networks and water mains reported by Mayor Senkevych.

7:38 a.m. Russian missile was moving towards the Polish border, Poland raised aviation — Air Force. The missile changed course towards Lviv.

All necessary procedures were initiated to ensure the security of the airspace — the Polish General Staff. Polish and allied aviation was involved.

7:34 a.m. Explosions rock Drohobych, Lviv Oblast — regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

7:33 a.m. Russian night drone attack: hits and debris damage a communal enterprise territory and a fire broke out in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — regional military administration.

7:30 a.m. Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

7:22 a.m. Threat to the western regions: cruise missiles are maneuvering at the intersection of Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts — Air Force.

7:14 a.m. Missile launched towards Lviv, threat also for Ternopil Oblast — Air Force.

A threat to Rivne and Volyn Oblasts — monitoring groups.

7:12 a.m. A cruise missile is reported in Lviv Oblast and a threat to Sambir.

7:05 a.m. Part of Russian bombers are returning back, the missile threat remains for Kyiv, western and central oblasts — monitoring groups.

7:03 a.m. Explosions heard in Cherkasy Oblast — Suspilne public broadcaster.

7 a.m. Kyiv City Military Administration and Mayor Klitschko report air defense systems operating in Kyiv.

6:57 a.m. Explosions heard in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, preliminary information suggests air defense systems’ work.

6:55 a.m. Monitoring groups report missiles detected in Ternopil Oblast, with some heading towards Kyiv from Zhytomyr Oblast.

6:50 a.m. Air Force reports missiles heading towards Pavlohrad and Zaporizhzhya.

6:47 a.m. Air Force confirms Kh-22 missile launches, including towards Kharkiv Oblast.

6:41 a.m. Air Force provides new threat information:

· A missile in Cherkasy Oblast heading southwest

· Potential Kh-22 missile launches towards Kharkiv

· Cruise missiles bypassing Vinnytsia and moving towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast

· Missiles in Kharkiv Oblast.

6:37 a.m. Monitoring groups report missile threats mainly in Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west, while Mykolaiv is being attacked by kamikaze drones. Main missile threat zones as of now: Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Chernihiv oblasts.

6:32 a.m. Air Force reports cruise missiles in Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad Oblasts.

6:28 a.m. Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reports at least four strikes, with hits and damage to non-residential infrastructure in Kharkiv.

6:26 a.m. Air Force reports multiple missile groups south of Kyiv.

6:18 a.m. Suspilne media reports a series of explosions in Mykolaiv.

6:17 a.m. Explosions rock Kharkiv, reported by Kharkiv Mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

6:16 a.m. First group of missiles enters Kyiv Oblast, heading southwest. Two more groups along the border of Poltava and Chernihiv Oblasts, heading west.

6:10 a.m. Air Force reports missiles moving towards Kyiv from the east.

6:02 a.m. Air raid alert in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

5:25 a.m. Missile threat in southern and eastern oblasts due to potential launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft, warns Air Force. Heed air raid sirens!

3 a.m. Several Tu-95 bombers take off from Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast, Russia). Estimated time to reach launch positions — around 5 a.m.

2:40 a.m. Air alert cancelled.

2:30 a.m. Activity observed from Russian tactical aviation in the south and east. Threat of airstrikes.

2:10 a.m. Several kamikaze drone groups were detected in northern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading towards Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Threat for Uman.

As of 01:15 Air Force reports a new group of kamikaze drones in northern Kherson Oblast, moving towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Several groups of kamikaze drones moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts to the northwest, on the border of Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts heading towards Poltava Oblast.

The activity was also observed from Russia’s tactical aviation in the northeast. Threat of airstrikes!

