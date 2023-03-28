‘Your consequences will be all yours.’ Family confronts man who killed 3 in Modesto home

Alyxandria Tellez, 19, was a talented artist with a “wise soul.” She had a bubbly personality and gave the “warmest hugs.”

Edward Joseph Reinig, 31, was his family’s peacemaker, the person his siblings called on for advice. He brightened up the holidays with his “silly dance” and had a knack for making tasty soup out of any leftovers.

David Siebels, 16, was a loving, thoughtful boy, always willing and eager to lend a hand. He’d endured a difficult childhood but found purpose in football and was excelling in school.

“The three of my family members that you killed were kind, generous and incredibly giving,” Reinig’s older brother said to Joseph Luis Jauriqui in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.

These are the victims of the March 2012 triple homicide in east Modesto. The victims, from left, are 31-year-old Edward Joseph Reinig, 19-year-old Alyxandria Tellez and 16-year-old David Siebels.

Wearing a brown suit, he stood tall and poised as he faced Jauriqui and described the “crippling mental pain” he’s experienced over the past 11 years.

He still lives in fear today. Because of that, he and other family members asked not to be identified in this story.

Prosecutors say Tellez, Reinig and Siebels were killed by order of a ranking gang member who wanted his then-18-year-old ex-girlfriend and her family dead after she reported to police that he tied her up, beat her and held her captive for days.

Jauriqui pleaded guilty last month to the murders and was sentenced Monday to 100 years to life in prison. Co-defendants Richard Garcia, who allegedly ordered the killings, and Armando Osegueda have not taken plea agreements and face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

“A long and heavy life to live”

On March 3, 2012, Jauriqui entered the young woman’s home on McClure Road in east Modesto, allegedly with Osegueda, during the 3 a.m. hour while everyone slept. Siebels was shot while sleeping on the couch downstairs. Tellez and Reinig, who were engaged, were shot in an upstairs bedroom.

The 18-year-old woman who’d been the primary target of the attacks, Siebels’ sister, was the only survivor in the house. She previously told The Bee that she awoke to someone in her room using a cell phone to emit a dim light and heard voices. The suspects left her room and not long after that she heard Reinig screaming.

Story continues

During her victim impact statement Monday, the woman said it is by the grace of God or a miracle that she wasn’t killed, but at times she has wished she had been.

She has frequent nightmares and panic attacks and remains traumatized, she said.

She recalls having dinner with her brother hours before he was killed and him telling her how much he loved her. She said she has put away photos of him because seeing his face is so overwhelming she can’t breath.

“I have a long and heavy life to live,” she said.

The victims and their families were related by blood or marriage or the prospect of a marriage that ultimately was robbed from them. They were all family regardless of bloodline, said the family members who gave statements, but the murders greatly stressed their relationships.

“The family that I once knew did not want to be around me and did not feel safe around me” after the murders, said Siebels’ sister.

Reinig’s brother said he used to live within a few minutes’ drive of his family members. But since the murders, most have moved out of Modesto and “our family has been completely split apart.”

“Hurt, anger, misunderstandings — all these things have gotten in the way of us being the close family that we were,” he said. “I myself have moved 10 times due to not being able to feel comfortable, safe and hidden enough from you, Mr. Jauriqui, and whoever you are associated with.”

Reinig’s father told Jauriqui he sleeps with a loaded pistol and got his concealed-carry permit a few months after the murders.

Reinig’s mother, Maisey Avila, told The Bee prayer and her faith are what protect her and her family.

That same faith led her to forgiveness, she said.

“I’ve been praying without ceasing for this day to happen,” she told Jauriqui. “I’ve longed to tell you this, and when you hear what I’m about to say, you’re not going to believe it. ... I love you and forgive you.”

Avila said forgiveness is the only way she can go on living each day and someday be reunited with her children in heaven.

She told Jauriqui that his punishment doesn’t come close to fitting the atrocities he committed.

“Heck, I can’t even imagine what (the punishment) should really look like for you and the others,” she said. “What I do know is your choices were your choices. Now your consequences will be all yours.”

“Forgotten, unrepresented, disregarded”

Jauriqui, in shackles and a red and white striped jumpsuit and sitting at the opposite end of the counsel table, angled his body toward the victims’ family members as they addressed him. His head was sometimes bowed, but at other times, he looked up at their faces.

The young woman who survived the attacks sat to give her statement and did not look at Jauriqui except when she got up to return to her seat in the courtroom gallery. She looked at him for several seconds, but he did not return her gaze.

He spoke softly on the few occasions he was addressed by Judge Nancy Leo but otherwise did not give a statement.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira told family members in the hallway after the hearing that she’s spent quite a bit of time with Jauriqui because he has represented himself for the past few years. She said she believes Jauriqui, who was 22 at the time of the murders, is remorseful for his actions.

A plea from one of the killers brought some solace to the family, but it has been and remains frustrated by how long the process is taking.

“I have felt forgotten, unrepresented and completely disregarded by this system,” Reinig’s brother said as part of his statement.

The trial for Garcia and Osegueda was supposed to start in February, but the attorney for Osegueda was granted a continuance because he said his investigator and mitigation expert, used in death penalty cases, both recently quit. A new trial isn’t expected to be scheduled until next year.