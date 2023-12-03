Conservancy saving wildlife and waterways we treasure

Dear Governor DeSantis, I won’t keep you long.

I know you are a very busy man with banning women from having autonomy over their own bodies, banning masks, shaming children who wore masks, banning free speech, banning our constitutional right to know what our elected officials are doing with our money, or even where they are, banning words, banning people (drag queens) who have a lifestyle different from you from having children around them, banning books, changing the death penalty so the state can kill people more easily, changing the gun laws so that anyone may carry a gun (no permit, no background checks, no training) banned colleges from using state or federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, tried to ban Disney because they respectfully disagreed with you.

And now I read that changes might be coming to our bay, a preserve. We don’t know what it is, and may not hear until the day it is decided.

My governor is one of the many reasons my husband and I joined the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Located almost in the heart of Naples, you can ride in an electric boat, quiet, hardly a wave, and bask in the beauty of the Gordon River, with the gentle breeze caressing your face, while you listen to the very informed boat captain while you watch for exotic birds, alligators.

The Conservancy has the most progressive and lifesaving von Arx Wildlife Hospital. They help over 4,000 animals a year. If you see an injured animal call 239-262-CARE (2273). They have hands-on, for-the-kids animal talks about invasive species and what you should do if you come upon them. Many educational displays and interactive stations.

The Conservancy has protected thousands of acres of vital and biodiverse lands and waterways, representing Florida’s oldest natural habitats that are home to imperiled and iconic wildlife and plants. Some of the wildlife they have protected are the Florida panther, bald eagle, manatee, wood stork and gopher tortoise. Most important to us is they, with the help of willing donors that believe our waterways, wildlife, and lands should be protected, have and will sue the Florida government, or builders, to protect Florida’s biodiversity.

Governor, when you were first elected to the governorship in Florida, you made a speech that we cheered. You said you were going to clean up our waterways. Respectfully sir, you did not do that. As a matter of fact, you have given way to our waters to degrade.

Florida is one of the best states in the union, or it used to be. You have used it for your own agenda, I believe, and not for us or the wildlife and waterways we treasure.

So sir, I hope all the people who care about our beautiful state will join The Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Please help us get back on track and protect what we believe is sacred and probably will save us. Call 239-262-0304 or email at info@conservancy.org. And by the way, the volunteers at the Conservancy have now donated more that 430,000 hours. They know their stuff too. Thank you all for helping save us.

Debra Hodroff of Estero says she has no other affiliation to The Conservancy of Southwest Florida other than caring for our environment and our wildlife.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Conservancy saving wildlife and waterways we treasure