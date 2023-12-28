Conservation commission awarded grant for toxic pollution reduction

Dec. 28—The Western Montana Conservation Commission recently received $9 million in mostly federal funds to tackle water quality issues throughout the western part of the state.

Awarded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the money will help the commission work toward toxic pollution and septic leachate toxic reduction, and public education on the importance of water quality.

"It really is a great opportunity to have funds to support groups that are already doing a lot of really great work in water quality but also to help bolster that," said Casey Lewis, executive director of the Western Montana Conservation Commission. "I just think that's really amazing and we're really looking forward to having an impact."

The commission plans on implementing stormwater and septic leachate toxic subaward programs to improve local knowledge and involve residents in the safeguarding of Montana's water supply. By reducing runoff and expanding education, the commission hopes to see a reduction of toxic pollution in the region.

The grant also includes funding to bring on three employees over six years.

Toxic pollution remains a worry across the region. In 2022, the Flathead Lake Biological Station released a study documenting microplastic pollutants in Flathead Lake. And contamination from failing septic tanks is well documented.

The roughly $9 million grant, consisting of about $7 million in federal funds and a $2 million match, was open to organizations within the Columbia River Basin, according to Lewis.

The money arrived via the Columbia River Basin Restoration Funding Assistance program within the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, a competitive grant program for environmental protection and restoration within the basin. The commission is one of three local organizations awarded funds to tackle water quality through the program, according to Lewis.

The Flathead Lake Biological Station was awarded $6.6 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to implement a program for pesticide reduction. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also were among the year's awardees, receiving a more than $1.5 million tribal grant to work on septic leachate issues on the reservation.

"It's really amazing that all three of us were awarded these toxic reduction grants in western Montana," Lewis said. "They all really compliment each other."

The commission is working with a tentative timeline right now as members are still in the planning stages. They anticipate some action in 2024 with subgrants built out in late 2024 or 2025. While specifics are not set in stone yet, the commission looks forward to planning and getting started on the programs.

"This funding empowers us to engage with communities, understand their unique needs and provide them with the tools to address toxic pollution, thereby improving the health of their surroundings," Lewis said in a statement.

