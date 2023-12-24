Conservation Corner: Secure your load before you hit the road

Secure loads should be on every driver’s mind throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season. Tis the season to gather, share food and give gifts, all of which generates waste.

From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, Americans create an average of 25% more trash than during the rest of the year, according to a study by Stanford University. More trash means more trips to the county landfill or recycling connection centers, which brings more vehicles hauling loads on the roads. It’s no wonder there is an uptick in the amount of litter during this time of year.

Unsecure loads are an environmental, economic and safety concern that impacts everyone. According to Palmetto Pride (South Carolina’s antilitter organization) roughly 20% of all roadside litter comes from unsecured loads. According to a litter study published in 2020 by Keep America Beautiful (KAB), our roadway litter has a direct impact on our waterways. This study estimates that 80% of the litter found in our waterways originates from our roads. Cleaner water starts with cleaner roads.

Cleaning up roadside litter is a costly endeavor. The KAB litter study says that nationally, roadside litter clean-up costs $11.5 billion annually. The presence of litter affects local commerce. Areas with heavy litter notice a decrease in customers who come to shop and the amount of money spent while shopping. Litter also negatively impacts property values by as much as 5% and has been shown to play a role in elevating crime rates.

Did you know that hauling an unsecure load is against state law in all 50 states and the District of Columbia? South Carolina state law (section 56-5-4100) is concerned with any commercial or personal-use vehicle driven on a public road. Vehicles must have their loads secure to prevent items from dropping, sifting, leaking or otherwise escaping. The law also stipulates that trucks, trailers or other vehicles with open beds must leave 6 inches from the top of the side walls to prevent cargo from blowing, leaking, sifting or dropping on a public roadway.

Also, covers must be securely fastened to prevent them from becoming detached and hazardous to other drivers.

In South Carolina, an unsecure load can result in fines up to $1,092 and 1-year imprisonment. In Spartanburg County, we have litter control officers whose primary concern is litter law enforcement.

The National Secure Your Load Day is June 6 and was created in 2024 by Robin Abel after her daughter was blinded in a car accident that involved an unsecure load. Objects that become airborne when traveling at high speeds can cause a lot of damage because of the increased force generated.

For example, if a 20-pound object (the average weight of a vacuum cleaner or stand mixer) becomes loose while a vehicle is going 55 mph, the force of that object upon impact is 1,000 pounds.

And 55 mph isn't the fastest speed vehicles travel along many of our roads in South Carolina.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) around 700 people are killed annually from unsecure loads. In 2018, it was reported by South Carolina Department of Public Safety that 462 vehicular accidents involved loose cargo; fortunately, none of them resulted in fatalities. AAA estimates nationally that 37 percent of all deaths from debris-related crashes are due to the driver swerving to avoid hitting an object on the road.

Unsecure loads are a completely preventable roadway hazard. While state laws will vary in the penalties and fines, the message is universal: Secure your load before you hit the road.

Here are some tips:

Use rope, netting, straps, bungee cord and tarps to secure items. Put the lighter items on the bottom and heavier ones on top. Secure heavy items closer to the front of the vehicle or trailer. Don’t overload, take multiple trips instead. Double-check your load, if you stop along your trip, check your load again, as items can shift and ropes can loosen on the road.

Securing your load will help you keep the roads safer and cleaner and avoid a costly ticket.

Claire Roussos is the director of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Conservation Corner: Before hitting the road, secure your load