Conservation District accepting entries for essay and poster contest

Jan. 12—TIFTON — The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the area's natural resources, is now accepting entries for their Poster Contest and Essay Contest for students located within the District's service area.

The service area includes Ben Hill, Brooks, Colquitt, Crisp, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties. Education is a critical element of the conservation effort at the local, state and national levels. Educating young people about the benefits of conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of America's natural resources.

The annual Poster Contest provides public, private and homeschooled students in 2nd and 3rd grades the chance to have their art selected to advance on to the state contest. The annual Essay Contest provides public, private and homeschooled students in 12th grade the chance to let their writing creativity skills shine. Each year, the posters and essays topic reflect National Association of Conservation Districts's annual Stewardship theme and highlight the work of Conservation Districts to protect and enhance natural resources. This year's theme "May the Forest be with you, Always" focuses on forestry. More information can be found on the theme at the National Association of Conservation Districts website (nacdnet.org). The deadline to enter both contests is March 18, 2024.

The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Ben Hill, Brooks, Colquitt, Crisp, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at here.