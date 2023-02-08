Conservation: Dog sniffs out rats to protect Wales' seabirds

Jinx has been working with his handler Greg Morgan, the RSPB site manager for Ramsey Island and Grassholm

A dog has been trained to protect Wales' seabirds by sniffing out rats who hunt eggs, chicks and adult birds.

Jinx, a three-year-old working cocker spaniel, is said to be the UK's first conservation detection dog.

He has been training with the RSPB for two years and will be used on islands around Wales to sniff out brown rats.

The Welsh government has provided £250,000 as part of the two-year biosecurity for Wales project funded via the nature networks fund.

The aim is to ensure seabird colonies on islands are protected from predators.

A single pregnant rat can produce a colony of more than 300 in just eight months.

Without any action, experts fear they could rapidly decimate the important populations of breeding seabirds in Wales.

Wales' coastline is globally important for breeding seabirds - more than half of the world's Manx shearwater nest underground in burrows on islands that dot the shores.

However, the seabirds are in trouble and recent Birds of Conservation Concern in Wales report highlighted how vital it was to protect puffins, kittiwakes and black-headed gulls, along with common, arctic and sandwich terns.

Emily Williams, RSPB Cymru's senior marine policy officer, said: "Biosecurity is a vital element of seabird conservation at a time when seabirds need our help more than ever.

"Coupled with the developing welsh seabird conservation strategy and marine environmental planning, we can turn the tide for seabirds in Wales."

Climate Change Minister Julie James said Jinx was the UK's first biosecurity dog.

She said: "Thanks to the intense training he completed with his expert handler, Greg, we are confident that the biosecurity on our islands will be greatly improved under his service."