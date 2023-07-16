Conservation group prepares multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Twin Rivers Technologies

Twin Rivers Technologies plant in Quincy as seen from the Fore River Bridge Thursday, July 13, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

QUINCY – The water's unfit for swimming. The fish is unsafe to eat. The air has an offensive odor and is dangerous to breathe at times.

That's how the Conservation Law Foundation describes the Fore River Bridge area, which the organization says has suffered from decades of industrial activity.

The nonprofit environmentalist group has notified Twin Rivers Technologies, which has a chemical manufacturing plant next to the bridge, of its intent to sue over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.

Twin Rivers Technologies is on Route 3A in Quincy at the confluence of the Weymouth Fore River and Town River Bay. The company acquired the former Procter & Gamble soap manufacturing plant in 1994 and is one of the largest oleochemical producers in North America, according to its website.

The glycerin and fatty acids made at the plant contribute to the production of soaps, detergents, lubricants, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food products and more.

The Conservation Law Foundation, which is active in environmental issues throughout New England, wrote in its notification letter that it plans to sue Twin Rivers in Boston federal court after a 60-day notice period ends in August.

Conservation Law Foundation lawyer Erica Kyzmir-McKeon said area residents have been “subjected to odors and pollutants” affecting their “health and quality of life” for more than a decade. She said litigation could be avoided if, before Aug. 14, Twin Rivers “can find a way to operate successfully without burdening the community it exists in.”

What does Twin Rivers Technologies say?

In a news release, Nancy Sterling, Twin Rivers senior vice president for strategic communications, made the following statement:

“(Twin Rivers Technologies) recently received a letter from the Conservation Law Foundation making certain alleged statements and asserting threatened claims which we will respond to in the allotted 60 days. TRT takes our environmental and community obligations very seriously and we work extremely hard to not only comply with the regulatory requirements, but to go beyond those standards whenever possible.”

What are Twin Rivers' alleged violations of the Clean Water Act?

The Conservation Law Foundation alleges that Twin Rivers has failed to manage its discharges of wastewater and stormwater into the Weymouth Fore River and Town River Bay. Kyzmir-McKeon said the plant draws in water to cool equipment before releasing it back into the river and bay.

The amount of wastewater flowing back into the river and bay exceeds permitted limits, Kyzmir-McKeon said. The water is also heated to temperatures higher than the maximum allowed, according to the notification letter.

The letter says that by cycling more than 5 million gallons per day, the maximum allowed, through the facility, Twin Rivers kills large numbers of fish and aquatic wildlife. Animals are sucked through the intake screen and are killed by pumps and the high temperatures of the water. Others can be pinned against the screen, where they suffocate, starve or die from exhaustion, the letter states.

It says the overheated water released into the river and bay harms wildlife by increasing pathogens, nutrient levels, algal blooms and invasive species, which can kill organisms or change their normal behavior.

The Conservation Law Foundation alleges that stormwater runoff from the plant carries oils and grease into local waters, producing “rancid odors” and harming wildlife. The organization says these pollutants can coat animals and plants, causing suffocation, hypothermia, dehydration, diarrhea and starvation.

The group also says Twin Rivers discharges illegal amounts of nitrogen and zinc into the water. Nitrogen, the letter says, contributes to harmful outbreaks of algae, which turn the water a murky green and block sunlight from bottom-dwelling plants. Fish and other wildlife struggle for oxygen under these conditions, leading to die-offs, the letter says.

The Conservation Law Foundation cites a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report linking zinc to human health problems, including brain damage, infertility, pancreatic damage and anemia.

What violations of the Clean Air Act are alleged?

Kyzmir-McKeon said Twin Rivers Technologies releases excessive amounts of three harmful pollutants into the air: carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic chemicals.

The letter says carbon monoxide, when inhaled, decreases human blood oxygen levels and that exposure to elevated levels increases health risks for those suffering from heart disease.

An Environmental Protection Agency report cited in the letter says short-term exposure to nitrogen dioxides can aggravate asthma and other respiratory diseases. Long-term exposure can cause asthma and increase susceptibility to respiratory infection, the report says.

Volatile organic chemicals, according to another EPA report, can cause breathing difficulties, nausea and eye, nose and throat irritation. The chemicals have been known to damage the central nervous system and other organs, and the letter notes that some volatile organic chemicals have been linked to cancer.

What is the basis for the Conservation Law Foundation’s claims?

Kyzmir-McKeon said the allegations in the letter rely partly on data that Twin Rivers provides to the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Protection. The group obtained some information through public records requests. Other information is available online.

Other allegations are based on site visits and the testimony of area residents. Based on this information, the Conservation Law Foundation claims that Twin Rivers produces noxious odors that interfere with residents' property use and enjoyment.

The allegations in the letter comprise 41 separate violations of the Clean Water Act and 76 violations of the Clean Air Act. For instance, the letter says Twin Rivers exceeded permitted emissions of volatile organic compounds at least 64 times between 2018 and 2023.

The Conservation Law Foundation seeks monetary penalties totaling more than $11.5 million. Kyzmir-McKeon said she will also ask the court to force Twin Rivers to take measures to reduce the alleged damage.

