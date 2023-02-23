Conservation: Wales beaver release survey launched

Beavers use plant material to make dams in waterways

People across Wales are being asked for their views on the potential reintroduction of beavers in the wild.

The University of Exeter's public survey aims to "gain insight into opinions held in Wales".

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain almost 500 years ago, but have successfully been reintroduced to the wild in both Scotland and England.

The Welsh Beaver Project wants to re-establish the rodent, which has some opposition from anglers and farmers.

Dr Roger Auster of the University of Exeter said: "With discussions taking place about beavers living wild in Wales, it is important to consider the views of people who live there.

"This survey is a great opportunity to gain insight into opinions held in Wales and identify if, and how, attitudes may vary."

Beavers were previously released in the Cors Dyfi Nature Reserve in Powys in 2021.

At the time, naturalist and television presenter Iolo Williams said: "They can help tackle important issues like flooding, creation of new habitats - they're an important part of that as environmental engineers."

Beavers build dams on waterways to create a pond, inside which they build a structure to protect themselves from predators.

These leaky dams help reduce flooding and also provide habitats for fish, small mammals and insects.

Some farmers think beavers could create an imbalance between farming and wildlife

Some fishers and farmers opposed the plans amid concerns over the potential impact on the landscape.

The National Farmers' Union said it was impossible to guarantee wild animals would stay in enclosed pens and raised concerns over the possible damage to river banks, flooding and loss of agricultural land.

Results from the university's survey will be shared with Natural Resources Wales and North Wales Wildlife Trust, before being made publicly available later this year.

Everyone in Wales has been invited to take part.