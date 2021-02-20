Conservative African cardinal who clashed with pope leaves post

FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea walks near St. Peter's square

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from a top Vatican post of Cardinal Robert Sarah, a hero to many conservatives who often clashed with the pontiff on theological matters.

The African cardinal, who is from Guinea, held various Vatican positions in the last 20 years, the latest as head of the department that oversees matters of worship and sacraments.

Sarah had submitted his resignation in June last year when he turned 75, as Church law requires of all bishops, but the pope often allows Vatican officials to remain in their posts longer. The Vatican announced on Saturday that he was stepping down.

In his latest position, which he held since 2014, Sarah dragged his feet in implementing changes wanted by Francis, such as allowing women to be among those taking part in Holy Thursday services.

Conservatives in the Church often put Sarah on their wish list to one day succeed Francis as pontiff. But most observers saw that possibility as extremely remote because Sarah was seen as highly divisive and would not have wide support among fellow cardinals.

Apart from openly disagreeing with Francis on a number of theological issues, Sarah was involved in an embarrassing episode last year over a book in defense of priestly celibacy that he said was jointly written with former Pope Benedict.

Just days before its publication, Benedict said he wanted his name removed from the cover because he had made only a minor contribution.

Sarah publicly contested Benedict's version but agreed that in future editions, Benedict would be named as a contributor and not co-author.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Ancestor of Britain's Prince William on path to Catholic sainthood

    Pope Francis has put a 19th century English Catholic priest who was a distant relative of Britain's Prince William on the path to sainthood. The Vatican said on Saturday that the pope had approved a decree recognizing the "heroic virtues" of George Spencer, a priest of the Passionist religious order who lived from 1799 to 1864. Spencer, who left the Anglican Church, took the name "Ignatius of St. Paul" after he became a Catholic priest.

  • China Betrays Its Deal with the Vatican

    Beijing has quietly indicated that it will soon abrogate its “breakthrough” 2018 agreement with the Vatican, which was meant to settle a decades-long dispute over the appointment of bishops in China. In November, shortly after exchanging diplomatic notes verbales with Rome to renew the deal for another two years, China thoroughly negated it in a dry public posting by the state bureaucracy. Order No. 15, on new administrative rules for religious affairs, includes an article on establishing a process for the selection of Catholic bishops in China after May 1. The document makes no provision for any papal role in the process, not even a papal right to approve or veto episcopal appointments in China, which was supposed to be the single substantive concession to the Vatican in the agreement. It’s as if the deal never happened. Reneging on a deal with Pope Francis may not be as consequential as overturning the “one country, two systems” agreement that was supposed to guarantee Hong Kong’s autonomy after the city’s return from the United Kingdom to China, but it does reveal the peril of international partnerships with Beijing. In October, when the two-year renewal of the deal was announced, the Vatican reported that the “results achieved” until then under the agreement were the appointments of two new bishops who had papal approval. Its press statement praised the appointments as “a good start.” “Thanks to the implementation of the Agreement, there will be no illegitimate ordinations,” the statement said, before expressing joy that the Chinese Church would experience “unity” once again. Order No. 15 now casts serious doubt on these claims. So far, the Vatican has not commented on China’s a stunning betrayal. On February 11, the magazine Bitter Winter translated the document into English, enabling the Catholic News Agency to summarize the process they establish: “China’s state-run Catholic Church and bishops’ conference will select, approve, and ordain episcopal candidates — with no mention of the Vatican’s involvement in the process.” Significantly, the new rules require the clergy to “adhere to the principle of independent and self-administered religion in China.” This language tracks with a longstanding clause in the membership pledge of the so-called Chinese Patriotic Catholic Church (CPCC), which bishops and priests are required to sign to be licensed for ministry. It means, in practical terms, that Chinese clergy must be actually independent of the Vatican and, therefore, must be apostates. In 2019, the Vatican suggested guidelines, outside the agreement’s framework, for rejecting the clause. Father Huang Jintong, a priest in Fujian, was held by police and tortured for four days for following the Vatican guidance. The new rules stipulates that CPCC-aligned clergy actively support the ruling Communist Party. Article 3 requires them to “support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party” and “the socialist system,” as well as to “practice the core values of socialism.” The rules also require clergy to promote “social harmony,” by which Beijing means conformity of thought. In other words, the rules aim to turn churches into another arm of the authoritarian Chinese regime. Enforcement is ensured by a rule directing that those entering churches “be regulated through strict gatekeeping, verification of identity, and registration.” Registration is to be tracked in a new government database that lists the names of legal clergy and regulates their behavior through a system of “rewards” and “punishments.” Catholicism has deep historical roots in China. Introduced to the country by the 16th-century Jesuit priest Matteo Ricci, it is one of five state-recognized religions, and China’s estimated 12 million Catholics are not subject to charges of separatism or terrorism, as several other Chinese religious minorities are. Instead, the CCP views Catholicism warily, as a belief system imported from the West, and aims either to coopt the religion through the party-controlled Patriotic Church or to eradicate it completely. The appointment of bishops, the Vatican explained in its statement on the 2018 agreement’s renewal, is “essential to guarantee the ordinary life of the Church in China.” While both parties agreed to keep the text confidential, the Vatican has been clear about the importance of a papal role in this process. As the Catholic News Service reported, “Pope Francis told reporters in September 2018 that the agreement envisions ‘a dialogue about potential candidates. The matter is carried out through dialogue. But the appointment is made by Rome; the appointment is by the pope. This is clear.’” The Vatican disclosed that fundamental Church teaching on “the particular role of the Supreme Pontiff within the Episcopal College and in the appointment of bishops itself, inspired the negotiations” and “was a point of reference in the drafting of the text of the agreement.” It helps to ensure that all Catholic congregations in China will be unified behind the pope. With Pope Francis’s approval, Vatican diplomats pursued a bilateral agreement, taking advantage of the Holy See’s status as a sovereign state. The Vatican accepted that the agreement would “exclusively concern” episcopal appointments. It would refrain from pressing Beijing on the status of the “underground,” non-CPCC Catholic Church, the ban against religion for youth, the state’s destruction of numerous churches and Marian shrines, its efforts to reinterpret the Bible, and a host of other human-rights crises. It could live with Communist administrative control of its churches, as it did in Eastern Bloc countries during the Cold War. And, as a precondition of the agreement, Pope Francis was willing to lift the prior excommunications of seven government-named bishops. The agreement was signed in September 2018, on a provisional basis for two years. As recently as October 2020, the Vatican expressed satisfaction about its progress and optimistically characterized it as “above all the point of departure for broader and more far-sighted agreements.” China was willing to enter into the agreement for one simple reason: It wanted Vatican help in eliminating the underground Catholic Church and had the leverage to secure that concession. The CCP-controlled Patriotic Church was to be the institution wherein Chinese Catholic unification would take place, with the pope’s blessing. After the agreement, Chinese authorities rounded up underground Catholic clergy, warning that they would defy the pope if they continued baptizing, ordaining new clergy, and praying in unregistered churches. The Chinese Catholic underground could withstand being officially labeled illegal or counterrevolutionary; it survived fierce persecution as an enemy of the state during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. But it couldn’t withstand running afoul of the pope. The conscientious objectors among the underground clergy felt compelled to end their active ministries and return to their families, as Bishop Vincent Guo of Mindong did this past year. Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong warned that the 2018 deal would “kill” the Catholic underground in mainland China, and his warning now seems to have been borne out. The underground has been sufficiently weakened that Beijing, calculating that the agreement has served its purpose, is moving to repudiate its sole point of substance. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church, stripped of a papal role in episcopal appointments in China and with a diminished and demoralized underground, is left much more poorly positioned to survive the Xi era intact. Partnering with Xi’s China is a rigged game, because the CCP doesn’t play by fair rules. It honors bilateral agreements to the extent that they serve its ends; it has no qualms about breaking its end of an agreement after the other party has fulfilled theirs. There is, sadly, little appetite among other nations for holding Xi’s regime to account for such lawlessness. But as a Catholic and a world leader, President Biden should take a close interest in what is happening to the Church in China, and he should use his power to penalize the CCP for its perfidy and to keep it in focus before committing the U.S. in any future partnerships with Beijing.

  • Pedestrian killed on I-440 near I-87 in Raleigh, police say

    Officers were dispatched late Friday night, and discovered the body on arrival. Police were unable to say if it was hit-and-run.

  • Serbian Orthodox Church entrones its new leader with close government links

    The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church is enthroned in the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Belgrade. Porfirije, bishop of Zagreb and Ljubljana, succeeds patriarch Irinej who died of coronavirus in November at the age of 90. Porfirije is one of Serbia's youngest bishops known for his close ties to the Balkan country's political leaders.

  • U.S. deports 95-year-old who was a Nazi concentration camp guard

    95-year-old Friedrich Karl Berger guarded prisoners at a Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany during the Holocaust, and continues to receive German pension for his "wartime service."

  • 10 NC Black history lessons you likely weren’t taught in school (but should have been)

    North Carolina’s rich Black history ranges from Greensboro to Wilmington, Pauli Murray to Nina Simone, the Green Book to the Underground Railroad. Here’s a sample.

  • Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

    Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill. Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed for about half an hour. Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

  • 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Oklahoma and Kansas, geologists say

    It was felt 270 miles away in Kansas City.

  • Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions. In a statement on Thursday, the Republican senator said he was returning to Texas. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz wrote.

  • UK's Prince Charles visits father Philip in hospital

    Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said. Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has spent four nights. Charles was at the hospital for just over half an hour before departing.

  • U.S. Democrat opposes Biden budget pick Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday he opposes President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her chances of getting the job and introducing a new obstacle for the Democrats' agenda. Biden told reporters he did not intend to pull the nomination. "I think we're gonna find the votes to get her confirmed," Biden said.

  • UK court blocks release of HSBC papers in Huawei CFO fraud case

    A British judge on Friday blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. In a hearing at Britain's High Court last week, her lawyers argued that the charges against her were based on a presentation she gave to a senior HSBC executive in 2013.

  • Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know

    In a bid to capitalize on the run in cryptocurrencies, graphics chip giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled Thursday a new chip to be used exclusively for mining. What Happened: Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia cryptocurrency mining processor, or CMP, product line for Ethereum mining, the company said in a blog post. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and is currently perched at a record high above $1,900. The GMP products are meant for professional mining and do not meet the specifications required of a GeForce gaming GPU, Nvidia said. They will be available for sale through authorized partners. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) These chips, the company said, are optimized for the best mining performance. They lack display outputs, allowing improved airflow and the scope for dense packing. Additionally, they have a lower peak core voltage frequency to improve mining efficiency. "With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company said. As part of the initiative, Nvidia said it has taken measures to downgrade the performance of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphic chips, due for launch Feb. 25, so that it's less viable for mining. "RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent," the company said. Related Link: What is Cryptocurrency Mining? Why It's Important: Not too long ago, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) derived a substantial amount of revenues from mining chips. A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that about 60% to 70% of Nvidia's GeForce revenues in China were from sales to crypto miners and not gamers. As these digital currencies fell out of favor with investors in the subsequent years, mining revenues of the chipmakers tapered off. A logical extension of the resumption in crypto rally is increased mining — a term used to refer to adding transactions to blockchain, which entails verifying and securing transactions. It requires a computer with superior processing power and a special program for solving complicated mathematical problems to validate transactions. At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.35% to $588.19. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For InvestorsTesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Anthony McCarten Adapting His Jean-Michel Basquiat & Andy Warhol Play ‘The Collaboration’ For Movie; Compelling Pictures To Finance

    EXCLUSIVE: Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory Of Everything scribe Anthony McCarten has made a deal for his Muse of Fire Productions banner to reteam with financier/producer Compelling Pictures for a feature adaptation of McCarten’s upcoming play The Collaboration. McCarten has already begun writing the script for a film that focuses on the extraordinary creative relationship […]

  • Music at Home: Behind the British Invasion

    10 classic songs by black artists that were covered by British Invasion bands, from the Beatles to the Stones

  • ‘My husband burned through all of our finances. If we divorce, I don’t want him to get one penny.’ How can I protect myself?

    ‘Is there a way I could put that money in a trust or someplace where my husband would not be able to access in the event we actually file for divorce?’

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Confirm Royal Exit

    On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially confirmed their exit as working members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming the news, noting that Harry and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, have spoken about the decision. Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sitting down for a 90-minute interview special with Oprah Winfrey, where they plan to discuss their departure from the royal family.

  • Sarah Ferguson Says She Feels 'Thrilled and Blessed' as First-Time Grandparent to Princess Eugenie's Son

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Feb. 9

  • Column: A top California hospital says it's the target of retaliation by a giant Catholic healthcare chain

    Staff at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach say it's facing retaliation for trying to end its affiliation with Catholic chain Providence Health.

  • Stylist Dontaya Bobb on Launching a Black Fashion Marketplace: 'It's a One-Stop-Shop for Black-Owned Brands'

    Bobb talks to PEOPLE about starting the online retailer Inkloo, which offers a curated selection of emerging Black-owned luxury fashion brands