Conservative Columnist Hammers GOP As 'Stupid-And-Proud-Of-It-Party'

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Washington Post columnist Max Boot lamented the GOP’s transformation into the “stupid-and-proud-of-it party” in his latest column published Monday.

“In the 1980s, when I became a Republican, the GOP took pride in describing itself as the ‘party of ideas,’” he wrote. “But under (former President Donald) Trump’s leadership, Republicans have reclaimed their old reputation, dating back to the 1950s, as the ‘stupid party.’”

“What’s even more telling: This is not a source of shame or embarrassment for the party’s populists,” he charged.

Boot, who left the GOP following Trump’s takeover of the party, named and shamed a number of Republican lawmakers (and their inane and sometimes dangerous comments) as evidence — from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) Jewish space laser conspiracy theory to Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) ridiculous “Imeach Biden” gaffe.

The dumbing down of the GOP shows no sign of stopping, he concluded.

Read Boot’s full essay here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

