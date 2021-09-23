Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

Washington Post columnist Max Boot flipped a quote from Benjamin Franklin to call out Republican reluctance to tackle the three biggest crises facing the United States.

Boot, in his column published Wednesday, recalled Franklin’s fire-prevention advice to Philadelphians that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Republicans today “seem to think an ounce of cure is worth a pound of prevention,” he wrote, slamming the GOP for allowing the “calamities” of COVID-19, global warming and gun violence “to rage out of control — and then hoping for the best.”

“Why won’t the GOP do more to avert so many foreseeable tragedies?” asked Boot, a longtime anti-Trump Republican who left the party following the former president’s rise to power.

“Because it is afraid to take on anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers, oil and gas interests, and the gun lobby,” he concluded. “Due to a combination of extremism and expedience, Republicans are allowing problems to fester at great cost rather than dealing with them at the source.”

Read Boot’s full column here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

