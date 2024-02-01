Conservative Columnist Spells Out The Global Chaos That Could Be Caused By A Trump Win

Conservative commentator Max Boot on Wednesday spelled out how he believes a second Donald Trump administration would “destroy the American-led world order.”

Boot, in his latest column for The Washington Post, argued that the likely rematch between the four-times-indicted former president and President Joe Biden in the 2024 election “will be a referendum not only on the future of American democracy but also on the future of America’s role in the world.”

Republican front-runner Trump “certainly undermined” America’s global leadership in his first term as he pretty much “veered from one blunder to another,” wrote Boot, who quit the GOP following Trump’s election in 2016.

In a second term, an unrestrained Trump and his America First policies would lead to “a chaotic post-American world where rogue states committed aggression with impunity, democracies cowered and trade ties frayed,” the pundit envisioned.

Conservative pundit Max Boot predicted a second Trump administration will “destroy the American-led world order.

“The conventional wisdom is that foreign policy doesn’t decide U.S. elections, but the choice has seldom been this scary or stark,” Boot concluded. “The November election will decide whether America continues its post-1945 internationalist foreign policy — or risks a return to the pre-Pearl Harbor policy of isolationism. How did that work out?”

Boot last year cautioned that Trump would likely be “10 times more dangerous this time around, because he won’t allow any adults in the White House to act as a check on his worst instincts.”

Biden is “a feeble vessel at best, but he’s the only realistic option we have,” he added at the time. “Anyone who believes in preserving American democracy and the U.S.-led world order, therefore, has no choice but to back Biden in 2024, however uninspiring that might be.”

Trump remains the clear leader of the GOP presidential primary field with poll numbers around 73%. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is polling around 16%.

Read Boot’s full analysis here.

