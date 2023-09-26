Conservative Columnist: Trump Is So Bad That ‘Feeble Vessel’ Biden Is Better

Conservative commentator Max Boot on Monday explained why he believes there’s “no choice” but to back President Joe Biden — who he described as a “feeble vessel at best” — over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch.

The Washington Post writer said he’d “relaxed a bit” following recent Democratic victories but warned “now we’re back in Crazytown” as the odds shorten on the former president becoming the Republican 2024 nominee with an “excellent” chance of winning back the White House.

Trump is currently leading the Republican field by a country mile, even as the indictments stack up against him.

Boot suggested Trump would likely be “10 times more dangerous this time around, because he won’t allow any adults in the White House to act as a check on his worst instincts.”

“Biden is a feeble vessel at best, but he’s the only realistic option we have,” he wrote. “It’s true that he is 80 years old (and would be 82 at the start of a new term), and he often stumbles rhetorically and sometimes physically. But his successful performance in office belies his doddering image.”

“Anyone who believes in preserving American democracy and the U.S.-led world order, therefore, has no choice but to back Biden in 2024, however uninspiring that might be,” Boot added.

Read Boot’s full column here.

