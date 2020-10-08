Conservative commentator calls Kamala Harris ‘insufferable lying b-tch’

Fox News put distance against Harlan Z. Hill, who doubled down on his personal attack against Harris after the VP debate.

Sen. Kamala Harris debated Vice President Mike Pence last night and while many lauded her performance, a conservative commentator disparaged her as an “insufferable lying b-tch.”

Harris and Pence exchanged barbs in a 90-minute debate at the University of Utah on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The California senator condemned the Trump White House as “the greatest failure of any presidential administration” for their handling of the coronavirus. Outside of a fly that stole the show by landing on Pence’s hair, Harris’ skilled presentation won her praise and a CNN flash poll declared her the winner.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This is the only scheduled debate between the two before the general election on November 3. (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

Democratic nominee Joe Biden saluted his running mate with a mashup of her more memorable moments during the debate. Former President Barack Obama also showed her some love.

Right in the middle of a pandemic it failed to control, this administration is trying to get the Supreme Court to eliminate preexisting conditions protections for more than 100 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/HhmSgOgRc3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 8, 2020

However, not everyone was impressed and it crossed into personal insults.

“Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true,” Fox News commentator and author Harlan Z. Hill tweeted.

Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

Good morning! Kamala Harris still sucks and comes off as a bitch. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

He followed up the dig by invoking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who was the 2016 Democratic nominee.

Story continues

“I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be less likable than @HillaryClinton, but here we are…”

He continued the vulgar attack hours later.

“Good morning! Kamala Harris still sucks and comes off as a bitch,” he wrote.

Hill’s page became an echo chamber of taunts directed at Harris as he retweeted other commentators who disrespected her. However, his attack against the first Black and Asian woman on the top of a presidential ticket struck a chord with the K-Hive, especially her niece Meena Harris.

Meena called him out for being “a sad little man,” over the disrespect toward her aunt.

What a sad little man you are — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

“Didn’t I murder you once?” Tiffany Cross, author, and commentator mentioned, uploading a video of her in a heated exchange with Hill. “I’m not done talking,” Cross reminded him in the clip as he interrupted her.

Grammy award winning singer Lalah Hathaway felt Hill was compensating because he had “penisenvy.”

Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted that he’d “expect nothing less from a vile, racist. pile of horse manure like you than to disrespect a Black woman who won’t ‘stay in her place. Right on cue klansman.”

I’d expect nothing less from a vile, racist. pile of horse manure like you than to disrespect a Black woman who won’t ‘stay in her place.’



Right on cue klansman. https://t.co/T2L1yI8QYh



— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 8, 2020

President Donald Trump also took a swipe at Harris over the debate and labeled her as a “monster” on Thursday.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate" — Trump, on with Maria Bartiromo, begins his first post-coronavirus interview by saying he's pulling out of the second debate. (He sounds a little hoarse.) pic.twitter.com/R43JSszfll — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Fox put distance between themselves and Hill, informing The Daily Beast he’d no longer be booked on their programming.

“We have no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said in a statement.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Conservative commentator calls Kamala Harris ‘insufferable lying b-tch’ appeared first on TheGrio.