Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Insulted Cardi B's Intelligence and Sparked an All-Out Twitter Feud

Rap star Carbi B clapped back at a conservative political commentator who insulted her intelligence on Twitter, launching a viral tete-a-tete.

Cardi B, the first female rapper to have multiple number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, posted a video on Thursday complaining that President Donald Trump had ordered federal employees to work without pay. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who is known for her incendiary style, tweeted sarcastically, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest political mind to endorse the Democrats! HA!”

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 17, 2019

Cardi B did not acknowledge Lahren’s message for several days, but continued tweeting political images, including of posters from Saturday’s Women’s March which quoted her.

I can’t believe how many posters of me where made at Womensmarch In DC ! I wish I was there :’) I’m so honored . pic.twitter.com/N4CFen5UnO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Then early on Sunday morning, she directly addressed Lahren, tweeting, “Leave me alone, I will dog walk you.”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Cardi B’s response, at the time of this writing, has collected over 500,000 likes and over 100,000 retweets.

A few hours later, Lahren doubled down on insulting the rapper, calling Carbi B’s commentary “moronic.”

I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall https://t.co/pcFJ6jrgqv — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

Cardi B responded that Lahren is proving her point.

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Many of Cardi B’s Twitter followers immediately lined up to support her – including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who pointed out her and Cardi B’s shared Bronx roots.

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang ???? y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs



— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

Soon afterward, Lahren fired off tweets accusing Cardi B of inciting violence, but other Twitter users responded that she was “playing the victim” when she had actually started the fight.

Look up “dog walk you,” and tell me what you find.



This whole thing is textbook Democrat. You whine about violence and do PSAs about bullying but applaud, encourage & laugh at threats towards people who think differently than you. THEN you justify it with labels like “racist.”



— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

Cardi B also discussed the controversy live on Instagram on Sunday, saying that she was frustrated that people were judging her based on the way she talks, People reported. She said that she has always enjoyed following politics and enjoys reading about world history.

“A lot of people think I’m dumb, think I’m ghetto because of the way I talk… but just because I’m that it doesn’t make me dumb and one thing I really want y’all to understand about me, I’m a very passionate person when it comes to history and when it comes to political things, and I always been like that,” Cardi B said, according to People.

Cardi B has expressed her love of politics in the past. Last April, she told the magazine GQ, “I love government. I’m obsessed with Presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”