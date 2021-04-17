Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Jim Caviezel, an actor best known for portraying Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson&#x002019;s movie The Passion of the Christ, pushed the outlandish conspiracy theory concerning &#x002018;the adrenochroming of children&#x002019; at the conference&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Jim Caviezel, an actor best known for portraying Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s movie The Passion of the Christ, pushed the outlandish conspiracy theory concerning ‘the adrenochroming of children’ at the conference

(Getty Images)

The conservative “Health and Freedom Conference” is closing out on Saturday night with a Covid-19 mask-burning event.

The two-day conference, hosted by Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has seen some prominent right-wing speakers espouse a wave of conspiracy theories to 4,500 attendees.

Among the speakers was Donald Trump’s disgraced national security advisor, General Michael Flynn, along with Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s movie The Passion of the Christ.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, a Trump team advisor who spread misinformation about the 2020 election, also had a Saturday slot.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was scheduled to speak on Saturday afternoon, according to the conference itinerary. Like Ms Powell, he has been amplifying misinformation about voter fraud.

At 9:30pm on Saturday, the schedule indicates that “it’s time to burn those masks”.

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood received a standing ovation after he spoke on Friday, Newsweek reported. The crowd got to their feet as Mr Wood made “Q” gestures during his speech, referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory. He also falsely told the audience that Mr Trump won the 2020 election and that he was still president.

Mr Wood said: “He won the presidency and he is the person that we the people selected. Donald J Trump is still the president of the United States of America. He is your president.”

Jim Caviezel, an actor best known for portraying Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s movie The Passion of the Christ, also put in an appearance. During his speech, he pushed an outlandish conspiracy theory about “the adrenochroming of children”, while promoting his upcoming filmThe Sound of Freedom, where he plays a former special agent for the Department of Homeland Security.

Some followers of the Trump-supporting, conspiracy theory QAnon believe that the higher echelons of Hollywood and the Democratic Party are taking a psychedelic drug called Adrenochrome, which they believe is harvested from the fear of children, The Daily Beast notes. Adrenochrome is a chemical compound that is formed by the oxidation of adrenaline.

“When you are scared, you produce adrenaline, if you’re an athlete, you’re in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you,” Mr Caviezel said over video link.

The conference host said that there were about 4,500 people in the room during Mr Caviezel’s interview. There appeared to be little social distancing and few masks.

“If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline,” Mr Caviezel added, as he pushed the conspiracy theory which has deep roots in anti-semitism.

“It’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen, the screaming alone even if I never, ever saw it... These people that do it, there will be no mercy for them,” Mr Caviezel said to cheers and applause from the crowd.

Read More

Greensill: ‘All decisions taken by the bank were made independently’, minister says

Biden plays golf for first time since taking office

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx gunman able to buy rifles after weapon confiscation as Sikh group demands hate crime investigation

    The teenage gunman was able to buy assault rifles even after his mother raised mental health concerns with police

  • Shirtless Man Bashes Flagstick Off Fellow Golfer in Viral Fight Video Filmed at Elementary School Fundraiser

    Video was captured of two men brawling on a golf course in South Africa during an elementary school fundraiser. They had been arguing about a lost phone.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • ‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Jim Caviezel Pushes False QAnon Conspiracy at Right-Wing Conference (Video)

    Actor Jim Caviezel, who used to be famous for starring in movies like “The Count of Monte Cristo” and “The Passion of the Christ,” joined an all-star lineup of far-right conspiracy theorists at a COVID-19 conspiracy “health and freedom” conference in Oklahoma on Friday night. And Caviezel spent at least part of his segment endorsing the false QAnon conspiracy theory regarding “the adrenochroming of children.” This made-up theory states that rich people torture children so they can harvest their adrenaline, which the theory says has some unspecified rejuvenation properties. This nonsense, which is more or less just the plot of Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” has been at the bedrock of the QAnon #SaveTheChildren movement, which is more concerned with fake stories like this than with actually saving children who are the victims of human trafficking. Caviezel joined quite the roster of right-wing conspiracy fans at the conference, which included names like Michael Flynn, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and the My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell, among many other far-right figures. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says He Just Learned That QAnon 'Is Not Even a Website' (Video) Caviezel was supposed to appear with a man named Tim Ballard, founder of the anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad. Ballard has been a sort of hero figure for QAnon adherents, and Caviezel played him in an obscure movie called “Sound of Freedom.” Caviezel said Ballard skipped the conference because “he’s down there saving children as we speak.” Though he didn’t elaborate on that at all. At one point, the moderator asked Caviezel to explain this untrue conspiracy theory to attendees at the conference who might not know about it. Though he needn’t have bothered — when the host asked the crowd to raise their hands if they knew about “adrenochroming,” pretty much everyone in the crowd did so. Here’s how Caviezel explained it. Jim Caviezel further pushes the "adrenochrome" conspiracy theory (https://t.co/E3q2Fe2H25): (clip 2/2) pic.twitter.com/xAqNcyJOcz — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 17, 2021 “Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body,” Caviezel explained. “And when you are scared, you produce adrenaline. If you’re an athlete, you get in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you. If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline. And they have a lot of terms that they use that he [Ballard] takes me through, but it’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen. The screaming alone, even if I never, ever, ever saw it, it’s beyond — and these people that do it, umm, there will be no mercy for them.” Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) Caviezel then claimed that this Tim Ballard movie that he’s in “is on a level of Academy Award level.” That is a direct and accurate quote, not a typo. The conference is scheduled to conclude on Saturday night with an event titled “It’s Time to Burn Those Masks,” during which attendees will, uh, burn face masks instead of using them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic still kills thousands of Americans each week and is seeing a new surge in cases in the U.S. Read original story ‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Jim Caviezel Pushes False QAnon Conspiracy at Right-Wing Conference (Video) At TheWrap

  • Video shows a woman dragged by hair and flight attendants punched during a mass brawl about overhead lockers

    A woman's hair was yanked and several passengers were punched shortly before a flight from Istanbul Airport was due to depart.

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Man who smoked legal weed in Nevada now faces years in prison in Dubai, lawyer says

    “Peter potentially faces years in prison for legally smoking marijuana.”

  • Man hurls chemicals at officer during NYC traffic stop

    A man was arrested after throwing a chemical and a Molotov cocktail at officers when they pulled him over in Brooklyn Saturday.

  • Italy considers ban on ice cream being pumped with air to make it look 'fluffy'

    Italy is set to declare war on ice cream sellers who pump compressed air into their mixtures to make them look fluffier, as the country seeks to defend the honour of its world-renowned gelato stands. Under proposals being considered by the Italian Senate, ice cream producers who fail to meet strict quality measures, such as limits on the amount of air added to the mixture, could be hit with a fine of up to 10,000 euro (£8,000). It is hoped that the reforms will have a chilling effect on cheapskate vendors posing as gelato artisans, who have been known to sell tubs which contain more air than ice cream. However, the plans have also whipped up resentment among some "gelato masters" who argue that pumping air into the mixture is not necessarily poor craftsmanship. The bill was proposed by six senators from the center-left Democratic and Italia Viva parties, who say it will better regulate the work of real ice cream artisans and protect consumer rights. The legislation also claims that inflating gelato with air goes against the basic rules of producing artisanal ice cream. “Italian gelato is one of the gastronomic symbols of our country, along with pasta and pizza,” said socialist senator Riccardo Nencini, one of the bill’s supporters. “But our laws do not preserve artisanal ice cream and producers who make it.” The draft bill, which has been assigned to the commerce and tourism commission in the Senate, also bans the use of certain cheap alternatives to fresh ingredients, such as artificial flavours, colouring and hydrogenated fats. According to sector rules, ice cream should contain no more than 30 per cent air, which artisanal producers achieve by mixing certain ingredients vigorously.

  • Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters disapprove of Meghan Markle, poll shows

    Respondents’ preference in 2020 election is good indicator of opinion of royals embroiled in controversy

  • Casting Professionals Banned From Holding SAG-AFTRA Office

    Casting professionals who are also actors have been banned from running for elected office at SAG-AFTRA. The ruling came down today at a meeting of the union’s national board of directors. Deemed “management,” casting professionals are now also barred from serving as members of SAG-AFTRA negotiating committees, and as delegates to the union’s biennial conventions. […]

  • Catawba Indians declared victor in NC casino court fight, clearing way for construction

    Federal judge says Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians had no basis for claims against Catawba casino.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Cuba's new leaders won't have 'historical legacy' as a shield in post-Castro world, scholar says

    For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will soon be without a Castro in a formal, day-to-day leadership position. Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel Castro, confirmed Friday that he's stepping down from his role as the leader of the country's Communist Party, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel expected to take on double duties, as the Castro brothers did before him. The younger Castro, who is 90, is poised to remain an influential figure on the island, but he likely won't interfere with daily governance, The New York Times notes. That means a new era is on the horizon, as Cuba faces challenges from both the coronavirus and a struggling economy. The next generation of leadership could allow for more free-market activity, a path that's not completely new for Cuba; Raúl, who is considered more pragmatic than his brother, began the process of implementing some reforms following Fidel's death in 2011, but it's been a slow grind. There's no guarantee a new regime will change that — Richard Feinberg, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, told Al Jazeera that he thinks it's the "worst possible moment" for reforms because the government has "no money." That said, urgency may rule the day in a post-Castro world. Arturo Lopez-Levy, the author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up View of Change and an assistant professor at Holy Names University, told Al Jazeera that, unlike the brothers, their successors will have to "rely on performance — not on historical legacy — to exercise power and as a source of legitimacy." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Man dies after shooting in Stockton, police say

    A man died Friday night after a shooting in Stockton, according to police. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hunter Street, the Stockton Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man in his thirties who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating, and there is currently no motive or suspect information available. No other details were released. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

  • Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

    Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights. David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston won its third straight overall and put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

  • Peloton owners with children and pets told to stop using $4,000 treadmills after child dies

    After the death of one child and 38 other incidents involving children, a US safety regulator is urging consumers to stop using the fitness device