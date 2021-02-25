Conservative gathering to feature Trump's false fraud claims

  • FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag after speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump greets the crowd after speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
1 / 4

Trump Conservatives

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN and STEVE PEOPLES
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gathering of conservatives this weekend in Florida will serve as an unabashed endorsement of former President Donald Trump's desire to remain the leader of the Republican Party — and as a forum to fan his false claim that he lost the November election only because of widespread voter fraud.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference and a Trump ally, said discussion panels on election integrity would highlight “huge” evidence of illegal voting in Georgia, Nevada and elsewhere that ultimately swung the election for Democrat Joe Biden.

Such baseless claims fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts, the Trump administration's leading security officials and senior Republicans in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The conference marks the first significant gathering of Republicans since the election and its aftermath as the party reckons with the faction that continues to support Trump as its leader and those who think the GOP needs to move quickly beyond the turbulent era of his presidency. Conference organizers, representing the first camp, did not invite any of the 17 Republican members of Congress who voted to support Trump’s second impeachment or any major Trump critics.

McConnell, a regular at the annual conference, will not be on the program after publicly chastising Trump for inciting last month’s deadly insurrection at the Capitol. McConnell and his allies are worried that Trump will undermine the party’s political future should the former president and his conspiracy theories continue to dominate Republican politics.

But at the conference, which will feature Trump along with most of the GOP's leading 2024 presidential prospects, organizers say election fraud will be a major theme.

“Because we pretty much wiped away scrutiny in a lot of these important swing states, you had a lot more illegal voting. That is not an opinion, that is fact," Schlapp told The Associated Press before the conference's kickoff Thursday evening.

But in five dozen court cases around the country after the election, no such evidence was presented, and Trump's then-attorney general, William Barr, said the Justice Department also had found none.

At the conference, though, those fact-based assessments are likely to be few, if any.

Trump himself is headlining the three-day session in a Sunday speech that will be his first public appearance since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. The event is being held in central Florida, having been blocked from meeting at its usual Maryland hotel by coronavirus restrictions in that state.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he moved from the White House to Palm Beach a month ago. He is expected to use his speech to assert his standing as the head of the party, as well as to harshly criticize Biden's first month in office, including the new president's efforts to undo Trump's immigration policies.

“I think the broader point will be: Here's where the Republican Party and conservative movement and the America First movement goes from here," said senior Trump adviser Jason Miller. “In many ways, this will be a throwback to 2016, where the president ran against Washington. Here we’ll see the president address the fact that the only divide in the Republican Party is between the elites and the conservative grassroots in the party."

Trump has begun to wade back into the public, calling into friendly news outlets after the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and after golfer Tiger Woods' serious car accident. His aides have been meeting this week to set benchmarks for fundraising and organization for candidates seeking his endorsement as he tries to plot a future that will include backing those who will challenge lawmakers who voted for his impeachment and whom he deems insufficiently loyal.

“They need to show that they’re going to be serious candidates before asking the president to get out there for them,” Miller said.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, among several scheduled speakers who are contemplating a 2024 presidential run, declined to describe Trump as the outright leader of the GOP.

“In opposition, when you don’t have the White House, there are many more voices that lead the party,” Cotton said in an interview.

The event will feature a seven-part series on “Protecting Elections,” including one titled “Why Judges & Media Refused to Look at the Evidence,” featuring Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. The conservative congressman addressed the rally near the White House just before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, telling the crowd, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

Others who attended “Stop the Steal” rallies and participated in efforts to overturn the results will also be featured alongside panelists bemoaning China's power, “Cancel Culture,” and “California Socialism."

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a force in conservative politics. He attended the conference every year he served as president.

While he is mulling running again four years from now, the event will feature speakers thought to be considering their own runs in 2024, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

In the interview, Cotton refused to say there was widespread election fraud in the 2020 election. In an implicit nod to those who do, he encouraged efforts by Republican officials in various states to strengthen election security. Voting rights groups fear that such efforts will make it more difficult for many people, especially nonwhite voters, to cast ballots.

“I don’t want election procedures that were adopted in the middle of a pandemic to become the normal practice," Cotton told the AP. “Especially when those procedures are -- just as a factual matter -- more susceptible to potential fraud.”

Among those who will not be in attendance this weekend: Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has maintained a low profile since leaving the White House and refusing to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

Schlapp noted that controversial Trump loyalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was not invited to address the conference, although she was welcome to attend.

“You really can't include everybody,” he said.

___

Peoples reported from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • In Pennsylvania, Republican rift over Trump imperils party’s election chances

    C. Arnold McClure chairs the Republican Party in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania - deep in Trump country - and wants to punish fellow conservatives who have turned against the former president. McClure is among those pushing the state party to censure Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, for voting this month to convict Donald Trump, at his second impeachment trial, of inciting the U.S. Capitol riots. McClure will apply the same standard to any Republican candidate in upcoming elections who seeks support in his rural county: Those who have defended Trump will pass "our first litmus test," he said.

  • Georgia counties are suing Trump for legal fees following his failed voter fraud lawsuits

    Two counties in Georgia want Donald Trump to pay for the cost of his failed lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the election.

  • Sen. John Cornyn wants to join Bidens on Houston trip to examine storm aftermath

    John Cornyn, who has been criticized for not being in the state during rolling blackouts, said he'd like to join Biden on his Friday trip to Houston.

  • Matt Gaetz is training to promote a baseless fight against voting machines

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) joined a group of conservatives last week at a training session for activists readying to combat the continued use of the voting technology that propelled Trumpworld's 2020 election-theft conspiracy theories.Why it matters: Theories about uncounted or overcounted votes have become politically tricky and legally problematic for their most prominent backers. The activist training is part of an effort to put a more respectable and pragmatic face on the trend.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The remote event was hosted last Friday by the Leadership Institute and emceed by Matthew Braynard, who spearheaded an effort to unearth proof of 2020 voter fraud."If we focus only on why people vote, and the left focuses on how votes are laundered and processed and requested and returned and verified, then we can have the better ideas and still lose power," Gaetz warned in opening remarks. Braynard and a handful of Leadership Institute staffers trained activists about how to lobby state and county governments to oppose the use of voting machines such as those made by Dominion Voting Systems, which has been targeted with outlandish and false attacks by Donald Trump, his legal team and supporters.Braynard is already pushing for Stark County, Ohio, to end a contract with Dominion.Dominion was in the news again Monday after it filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, accusing him of harming the firm with baseless criticism of its machines.The training effort is part of a larger campaign by Braynard's group, Look Ahead America, to combat what it calls "black-box" voting technology.The proprietary nature of equipment such as Dominion's makes it more difficult to publicly inspect the ways in which that technology tabulates votes, he insists.Braynard says the proposed alternative — "open-source" equipment — "removes the dangerous suspicion that election results are not valid."Reality check: That "dangerous suspicion" about the 2020 election is entirely a product of conspiracy theories floated by Trump and his allies.Braynard himself launched a group late last year called the Voter Integrity Project, which used public voter data to attempt to root out ostensibly fraudulent or suspicious votes in key swing states.Braynard's data was cited in multiple unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn 2020 election results. But some of that data fell apart under closer examination.Braynard nonetheless raised more than half a million dollars for the effort.While the Voter Integrity Project did not have formal financial reporting requirements, Braynard documented its spending in a public spreadsheet to address any concerns that money was misspent or steered to him personally.The leftover funds — about $85,000, he told Axios — have been donated to Look Ahead America, which Braynard founded in 2018. He's now restarting the organization, which had its tax-exempt status revoked after repeatedly failing to file IRS forms. Braynard says it's already raised another $75,000 and brought on a new treasurer to address the prior reporting errors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and the 10 biggest 2021 NBA All-Star snubs

    The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.

  • Colorado GOP doubles down on Trump's baseless "stolen election" claims

    Top leaders in the Colorado Republican Party are doubling down on the baseless idea that voter fraud cost former President Trump the 2020 election.Why it matters: The Colorado GOP is embracing the same debunked claims of a stolen election that helped propel a mob of Trump supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublican state lawmakers cited the potential for fraud as the reason they introduced a handful of bills that would make it harder to vote.The top contenders for Colorado GOP chair, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler and current party vice chair Kristi Burton Brown, are advocating for a recount of the 2020 vote and review of the Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Colorado.Gessler, who worked with the Trump campaign on legal challenges in Nevada and Pennsylvania, recently wrote on Facebook that "a full and complete investigation will prove widespread election fraud. And maybe show that President Trump rightfully won the election!"Reality check: Colorado's voting system is considered one of the safest in the nation because it conducts risk-limiting audits that double-check the vote counts and machine integrity.Outgoing Colorado GOP chair Ken Buck, a Windsor congressman, says Trump deserves some blame for the riot and doesn't believe fraud altered the state's election results.Outgoing Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, who was appointed by Trump, told The Colorado Sun he had concerns about misinformation from the president's team about the election.Our thought bubble: The state's most fervent Republican activists remain loyal to Trump, according to polls, so it's no surprise to see the issue define the race for the Colorado party's next leader."It will be dominated by Trump loyalists who believe the election was stolen, including here in Colorado, and (this) plays into their most basic fears and conspiracy theories," said Dick Wadhams, a former state party chair.Flashback: In December, an internal GOP investigation — led by Gessler — dismissed a complaint about its party caucuses in despite evidence of fraud.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • English survey finds high antibody levels from Pfizer vaccine roll-out

    People in England who have received two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are generating strong antibody responses as the shot is rolled out, researchers said on Thursday, adding that confidence in vaccines was high. An Imperial College London survey showed 87.9% of people over the age of 80 tested positive for antibodies after two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, rising to 95.5% for those under the age of 60 and 100% in those aged under 30. "Although there is some fall-off in positivity with age, at all ages, we get that very good response to two doses of the vaccine," Paul Elliott, Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine, Imperial College London, told reporters.

  • Bulls' Lauri Markkanen unlikely to return before NBA All-Star break

    The Bulls forward has missed the team's last 10 games, including Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is likely to miss four more, says head coach Billy Donovan.

  • Woods' accident casts shadow over World Golf Championships event

    Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula. The horrific accident stunned the world of professional sport, with some commentators speculating as to whether it could end the career of the greatest golfer of his generation.

  • Rarely-Seen Photos Show a Private Side of Princess Diana's Childhood

    See Diana before she was Princess Diana. From Redbook

  • This Chipmaker Could Become a Top Growth Stock

    Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) has been pulling the right strings over the past few quarters to bring its business into the fast lane, and the chipmaker's fiscal 2021 first-quarter results indicate that its efforts have been paying off. Let's take a closer look at Analog's latest quarterly performance, and see why the chipmaker's newly found momentum is here to stay. Analog's impressive showing was driven by double-digit growth across its three biggest segments -- industrial, communications, and automotive -- which together produced 89% of the total revenue.

  • Chris Boucher with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat, 02/24/2021

  • 8 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before February ends

    There's something for any mood you're in right now from comedies ("Easy A") and gangster movies ("Goodfellas") to documentaries ("LA 92").

  • Nixon lawyer John Dean says Donald Trump's kids should be worried about New York investigation

    The former presidential lawyer said the Manhattan District Attorney secured nearly a terrabyte of the former terabyte’s tax information

  • 18 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet

    Sometimes stars wear dresses and gowns designed with brides in mind on the red carpet. Sometimes they repurpose the dress they wore to their wedding.

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Democrats’ $1.9T coronavirus relief bill is ‘too corrupt, liberal’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy provides insight into the coronavirus stimulus bill on ‘Fox and Friends.’

  • Here's Blue Ivy Carter, Looking Like a Top Model, in Her Official Icy Park Campaign Photos for Beyoncé

    Beyoncé's daughter is only 9 and already is modeling and getting Grammy nominations for her music.

  • Death of Minnesota justice’s daughter at Iowa sorority attributed to alcohol and cold

    The 21-year-old college student was found dead outside an Iowa State University sorority.

  • The CW’s Superman & Lois premiere is surprisingly somber

    It’s no surprise that Arrowverse head honcho Greg Berlanti would want to build a show around Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane. The duo have winningly brought the classic characters to life since they first debuted in The CW’s shared superhero universe (him in 2016 and her in 2018)—perfectly carrying on the sunny, feel-good vibes of the flagship Supes series, Supergirl, while also depicting a lovely partnership of equals. Particularly with Supergirl heading into its final season, it makes sense for another Kryptonian to take over the mantle on the small screen. What is surprising is the tone and focus of their new spinoff series, Superman & Lois. This is a big, splashy two-hour premiere of a Superman series that’s first and foremost a somber family drama about reverse mortgages.

  • Biden orders 100-day review amid supply chain strains

    The United States has grappled with shortages of medical gear and computer chips, among other items.