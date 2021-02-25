At conservative gathering, there's just one litmus test: Loyalty to Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lauter, Eli Stokols
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Donald Trump speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Then-President Trump speaks at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. He's speaking at the 2021 gathering on Sunday. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

Among GOP elected officials and operatives, intense disagreements rage over the future of their party. But no sign of dissent will be visible this weekend when conservatives gather for an annual conference that has long showcased Republicans' internal debates.

Instead, one theme will rule them all — fealty to Trump.

The former president plans to use Sunday, the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, for his first public speech since leaving the White House just over a month ago. Throughout the weekend, loyalty tests will be everywhere — panels touting Trump's false claims of election fraud, speeches from Republican hopefuls who will compete to praise him, and a straw poll designed to show him as the favorite for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"He's not done with politics," said Matt Schlapp, the American Conservative Union chairman and organizer of the annual conference known as CPAC. "Does he run again? That's to be determined. But he is going to mess around in the political environment every day of this cycle."

The four-day convention, moved this year from the Washington, D.C., area to Orlando, Fla., to take advantage of looser COVID restrictions, has always featured partisan red meat more than detailed policy discussions, said Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist.

"CPAC knows what will resonate with its members, and it's always been the wedge issues that pit the base against Democrats or, in some cases, other Republicans," he said.

What makes this year's gathering stand out is the intense focus on an individual and his grievances. Trump's relative quiet since he left the White House and, almost simultaneously, lost his platform on Twitter has added to the anticipation.

"It sets up perfectly for Trump," Gorman said. "It's his coming out party."

Schlapp, who is in frequent contact with Trump, said the former president was "raring to go." The annual conference was the scene of some memorable Trump speeches when he was president, including a two-hour epic in 2019 just after his failed summit in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A rundown of the conference's topic list makes clear its focus:

Protecting Elections Parts 1-4 — "Why We Must Protect Elections"; "Why Judges & Media Refused to Look at the Evidence"; "The Left Pulled the Strings, Covered it Up, and Even Admits It"; and "Failed States (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Oh My!)" — will vie with more traditional conservative fare such as attacks on the rising power of China (and California), denunciations of the tech industry, and warnings against Democratic plans to promote low-emission cars, regulate guns and advance the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

"We picked panels that conservatives care about," Schlapp said. "If the schedule seems Trump-heavy, it's because the conservative movement and what Trump got done as president converged."

In all, at least nine sessions will focus on the former president's unhappiness over the 2020 outcome and try to amplify his false claims to be the rightful winner.

All of that poses a sharp contrast with the last time CPAC convened just after a Democratic president took office, said Republican strategist Alex Conant.

In the winter of 2009, after President Obama's inauguration, Rush Limbaugh keynoted the conference, exhorting conservatives to pick themselves up and look to the future, Conant said.

That conference "was memorable because of how forward-looking it was," he said. "What's striking is how different this one will be. It appears this one will be very backward-looking — a defense of what a lot of voters rejected in the election."

For Republicans, an emphasis on relitigating 2020 already has proved costly. As President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package steams toward passage, with polls showing a quarter or more of Republican voters supporting it, the party has had difficulty mounting an effective attack, in part because GOP elected officials have spent much of their time attacking each other.

This week, for example, House Republican leaders called a news conference to criticize the bill. It was largely overshadowed when, in response to a reporter's question, two of the leaders disagreed about whether Trump should speak at CPAC.

"Yes, he should," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, the Republican leader in the House.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third-ranking member of the leadership, demurred.

"That's up to CPAC," she said, but added, "I’ve been clear on my views about President Trump.”

“I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," she said.

Thursday, in an interview on Fox News, McCarthy criticized Cheney: "The idea that a Republican would join with cancel culture is beyond wrong," he said.

Needless to say, Cheney will not be appearing at CPAC. Nor will Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who won the CPAC presidential straw poll that year.

At a conference this week sponsored by the New York Times, Romney said, referring to Trump: "I don’t know if he’s planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he would win the nomination.” That would not be his preference, he made clear.

"I would be getting behind somebody in the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.”

Also not on the CPAC agenda are Trump supporters who have failed to meet his threshold for absolute loyalty, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. She ran afoul of Trump by criticizing him after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have," she said in an interview with Politico. “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture.”

So far, that prediction of Haley's appears wrong. Republicans had "a mini Arab Spring" in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, with many elected officials openly criticizing Trump for stoking his supporters' anger before the attack and failing to call off the rioters when the violence began, said Charlie Sykes, a prominent conservative radio host from Wisconsin turned Trump critic.

But that faded quickly after Republican voters made clear their continued loyalty to the former president, he said.

"You had this sense that perhaps this was the moment the Republican Party sobered up," Sykes said. "But it didn't take."

The Jan. 6 attack "isn't going to come up much," predicted former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican who is now a Fox News contributor and is scheduled to speak Friday.

People who broke the law on that "horrific day" are being investigated and "should be prosecuted," Chaffetz said. But he added, "I don't blame the president for other people breaking the law."

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), another CPAC panelist, said the heavy focus on Trump is understandable, but not a sign the party can't move on.

"I think we'll move on — with Donald Trump," he said. "The president has a unifying impact on the base, but whoever is the nominee in 2024 is going to have a job to reach out to others outside the base."

The conference agenda includes several leading Republicans who all hope to succeed Trump as the party's presidential nominee — but dare not say so out loud.

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida, as well as the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, and former Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo each have prominent speaking slots and probably will laud Trump while avoiding much acknowledgment of the election loss.

That simply reflects the reality of where the party's voters stand, Chaffetz said.

"I don't think you can be a successful Republican without embracing the 'Make America Great Again' core message into your justification for running for office," he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP defections spiked in several states in the aftermath of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Defections from the Republican Party have spiked in several key states in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bloomberg reports. In Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania around 57,000 voters combined have left the GOP in the weeks following the attack, which many people consider to have been inspired by former President Donald Trump. That number is small compared to the more than 74 million people who voted for Trump last year, but it could still have an effect on the shape of the party going forward and strengthen the former president's base within the GOP's ranks, Bloomberg notes. The data also indicates that departures are much more significant among Republicans than Democrats. Per Bloomberg, there's always been some fluctuation, but in North Carolina, for example, Democratic and Republican voters had been leaving their parties at roughly the same rate as recently as December 2020. In the days and weeks after Jan. 6, however, the Republican numbers shot up dramatically, while the Democratic figures remained steady. And in Colorado, 11 Republicans have left for every Democrat. Read more about GOP defection data and how it could alter the political landscape in swing states at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposedThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Turkey’s Biggest Loser Picked to Become Star Performer

    (Bloomberg) -- As global investors dump the best-performing stocks of the lockdown era and hunt for bargains, Turkish analysts are betting the nation’s biggest loser will turn into its top outperformer.Snacks maker Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, which has trailed every other share on the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index since August, may rally almost 53% in the next 12 months, according to the average price target set by 18 analysts. That’s the biggest potential return among the members of the gauge, which is itself seen jumping 22%.The optimism over Ulker Biskuvi, and Turkish stocks in general, signals a wider shift in favor of so-called value stocks that are cheap to buy, offer healthy dividend yields and may be resilient during selloffs. The value group is outperforming the more expensive and volatile growth stocks globally for a second successive week as investors reassess equity risk amid a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.But the path hasn’t been easy for Ulker, owned by the world’s second-largest biscuits maker Yildiz Holding AS, also known for Godiva chocolates and McVitie’s digestives. The stock has dropped 9.2% in the past six months, failing to capitalize on a 35% rally in the benchmark index. Even though it’s one of the cheapest shares in emerging markets, with a forward price-earnings multiple of just 6.5, it’s struggled amid reports of an unofficial exports ban in Saudi Arabia and a suspension of dividends.Saudi King Reaches Out to Erdogan by Phone as Tensions Simmer“Resumption of dividend payments, offering visibility about the company’s acquisition plans and short-term financial investments along with improvement in working capital and free cash flows, could act as strong catalysts,” said Metin Esendal, director of equity research at Renaissance Capital in London.Biggest Potential GainsUlker will decide on whether to end a two-year pause and pay dividends from its 2020 profit at its next annual general meeting, Chief Executive Officer Mete Buyurgan said in emailed comments.The company will prioritize increasing its market share in Turkey, Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia in 2021, Buyurgan said. The snacks maker may also consider strategic acquisition opportunities within Yildiz Holding group that will help grow business and further strengthen its market share. The company continues to increase its capacity at its production facilities in Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.Ulker Biskuvi’s valuation is very attractive and hard to ignore, but “the company is suffering from not presenting an imminent exciting story that could spur gains in the stock,” said Burak Isyar, ICBC Turkey Yatirim’s head of research who also has a buy recommendation on the stock.That story may at last be emerging as investors sense an end to the Covid-19 crisis and turn to stocks that may benefit from the reopening of the economy. Ulker Biskuvi’s earnings estimates have risen 6.9% since the start of the year and the likely resumption of dividends could merit attention from bargain hunters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scallion Pancakes

    Behold cōng yóu bǐng, aka scallion pancakes: They’re crispy on the outside, chewy and layered on the inside, and speckled with savory, oniony flavor, waiting...

  • 'Don't pay for promises of early access': Scammers are texting, calling people to get them to pay for COVID-19 shots

    More consumers could soon hear from con artists impersonating insurers or health department officials as part of the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

  • Want Trump’s Endorsement? Get Ready to Push the Big Lie

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs Donald Trump prepares to play the role of Republican kingmaker and continue on as the party’s hyper-spiteful, self-interested leader, he has been inundated with requests for endorsements—both from GOP stalwarts to help them retake the House and Senate in next year’s midterms and from prospective candidates looking to unseat or succeed their fellow Republican lawmakers. And of course, the ex-president has his demands and conditions.Once he and his remaining advisers start vetting conservative candidates or a possible slate of MAGA primary challengers in earnest, Trump has told several people he prefers to back candidates who haven’t ever conceded he lost the 2020 election, according to two sources familiar with the matter. If a potential candidate seeking Trump’s support has a proven record of saying Trump lost and that the months-long push to overturn the 2020 election was a mistake, that could be a nonstarter, the former president has said in recent weeks.Reached for comment on Wednesday evening, senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said, “No official criteria has been set yet for endorsements from President Trump.”Naturally, he also wants the Trump-approved candidates to make fighting election “fraud” a top priority in their campaigning, the two sources said. In reality, there is zero evidence that any of the widespread voter or election “fraud” conspiracies that Trump, his lieutenants, and much of the GOP mainstream claim occurred last year actually happened. After the election in November was initially and correctly called for the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump, along with his lawyers and staunch allies, embarked on a long and increasingly authoritarian crusade to try to nullify Biden’s decisive victory and keep Trump in power. These efforts culminated in the bloody Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters tried to stop Congress certifying Biden's electoral win. Trump’s role in instigating the mob violence led to his second impeachment.On the day and immediate aftermath of the rioting, various high-profile Republicans expressed disgust, with some openly blaming Trump for the violence and trying to distance themselves as quickly as possible from him. It took mere days for almost all of them to come crawling back to the former president, however, as more and more of the party’s elite realized that Trump’s popularity and vast influence in the GOP remained intact even after Jan. 6.And with his iron grip on the Republican Party all but guaranteed for the foreseeable future, the former president isn’t satisfied with simply remaining the primary driver of the GOP’s agenda and public image. He wishes to codify his anti-democratic “Big Lie” of the 2020 election as part of the official positions of his party, and wants to essentially make the publicly voiced belief of the lie a political litmus test. And so far, his party, as well as the conservative movement and right-wing media, are more than willing to help him do it, body count be damned.Trump Keeps Begging His Impeachment Lawyers to Push the Big LieThis week, the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) features panels on the usual right-wing culture war topics like “censorship” and “cancel culture”—but the spotlight at the annual convention is focused squarely on pushing the Big Lie that the election was somehow “stolen” from Trump with four separate panels on “protecting elections” dedicated to the conspiracy theory. The former president is himself scheduled to speak on Sunday, in a speech that his boosters are trying to bill as the big “coming out” for the next phase of his political life, and as a reassertion of his dominance in the GOP. According to two people who’ve discussed preparations for the address with Trump, the ex-president is planning to use his CPAC speaking slot in part to declare, once again, that he won the 2020 presidential election. (He clearly didn’t.)According to another source familiar with Trump’s upcoming CPAC speech, he will bring up the 2020 election as a way to also pivot to and discuss the crackdowns, restrictions, and “reforms” that he believes Republicans should pursue and enact ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections.The panels at this year’s CPAC also include an appearance by Cleta Mitchell, a former Trump campaign attorney who resigned from her job at Foley & Lardner after the firm said it was “concerned” to learn about her role in helping President Trump try to overturn the election. Mitchell’s panel includes comments from Jenny Beth Martin, the founder of Tea Party Patriots, which the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” organizers listed as a partner in organizing the Washington, D.C., rally that led to the riot. The panel will address what organizers called the “Failed States” of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada—where, in reality, the Trump legal team and its allies failed to get the legitimate election results thrown out.CPAC 2021 Will Be One Big Lie Fest—and Fox Nation Is Sponsoring ItA separate panel on “protecting elections” (dubbed “Why Judges & Media Refused to Look at the Evidence”) features Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who spoke at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington and urged “patriots” in attendance to “start taking down names and kicking ass”—comments which prompted House Democrats to introduce a resolution to censure the Alabama Republican. Brooks will appear alongside Adam Laxalt, a former Republican attorney general in Nevada and Trump campaign staffer who falsely claimed that noncitizens voted in the 2020 election and sued the state to overturn Biden’s victory there.Matt Schlapp, formerly a top Trump surrogate and the current chair of the American Conservative Union that organizes CPAC, telegraphed that Trump’s election lie would feature prominently at the conference during an appearance on CNN this week and still clung to the myth of titanic 2020 fraud, despite prodding from host Chris Cuomo. “There was widespread voter fraud in the last election,” Schlapp said, shrugging off the dozens of lawsuits the Trump campaign and its allies lost.“Just because you fail in court doesn’t mean you don’t have a good case,” Schlapp argued.And as CPAC and its conservative speakers push the Big Lie down in Florida, House Republicans in the nation’s capital are finding it hard to avoid the claim, much less denounce it. During an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say that the 2020 election was not “stolen” when pressed by host Jonathan Karl.Last week, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, another diehard supporter and adviser of the former president, attended a workshop focused on training conservative activists to lobby state and local governments against the use and purchase of voting machines like the ones manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems. Trump-connected lawyers such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood made Dominion the focus of bizarre conspiracy theories involving Venezuela and other alleged actors, prompting billion-dollar defamation lawsuits targeting several Trumpworld luminaries.Most of these Trump allies who’ve been getting sued or legally threatened by voting-tech companies lately were only doing what Trump told them to do.Polls show that Republican voters have increasingly embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. A USA Today/Suffolk Poll published on Sunday showed 73 percent of Trump voters believe President Biden was not legitimately elected.That belief appears to be spurring GOP lawmakers to action, as well—not to reduce fraud, but to limit legal voting. A new study by the Brennan Center for Justice shows that state lawmakers have introduced 253 bills to restrict voting rights in 43 states since Biden won the election.Updated 2/25, 11:00 AM for clarity.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Proposals to restrict voting gain traction in Republican states

    More Americans voted in 2020 than ever before. Republicans across the country are proposing measures that would bring the numbers down.

  • Bitcoin Bulls Back in Control as Market Correction Seems Like Old News

    Crypto market appears to be already looking past the harsh correction from earlier this week.

  • Planning to Short Bitcoin? Better Check China’s ‘Tether Premium’ First

    Bitcoin analysts say this week's quick market rebound might be due to Chinese retail buyers buying the dip, using the stablecoin tether.

  • 'Over time you heal' from divorce, Jill Biden tells Kelly Clarkson

    Dr. Biden told Clarkson, who is also divorced, that she will heal over time. "... if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better and, you know, I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best," Biden said.The interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" also covered education, the pandemic, military families and cancer research. The interview will air on Thursday (February 25).

  • Conservative gathering to feature Trump's false fraud claims

    A gathering of conservatives this weekend in Florida will serve as an unabashed endorsement of former President Donald Trump's desire to remain the leader of the Republican Party — and as a forum to fan his false claim that he lost the November election only because of widespread voter fraud. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference and a Trump ally, said discussion panels on election integrity would highlight “huge” evidence of illegal voting in Georgia, Nevada and elsewhere that ultimately swung the election for Democrat Joe Biden. Such baseless claims fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts, the Trump administration's leading security officials and senior Republicans in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Texas governor says state's legislative session won't end until power grid problems are fixed

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday evening said Texans who lost power for several days last week during a severe winter storm "deserve answers" and will "get those answers" soon. The nonprofit Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) operates the state's electrical grid, and when almost half the power usually available to the grid went offline amid the storm, millions of homes and businesses found themselves in the dark. "The fact is, power generation from all sources buckled under the harsh, freezing winter weather," Abbott said. "That includes natural gas, coal, nuclear, as well as wind and solar." Last week, Abbott said there were just wind and solar failures, but then walked back his comments. Abbott is putting the blame for the power outages squarely on ERCOT, saying the agency falsely claimed the grid was prepared for the winter. Abbott wants state lawmakers to reform ERCOT and complete the winterization of the power system during this legislative session, and said it "will not end until we fix these problems." The Texas Tribune reports that energy experts say it will be expensive and difficult to retrofit plants in Texas to handle the cold. Abbott has said the state should fund winterizaton efforts, but it's not clear how much that would cost. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposedThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • US refugee agency for children at risk of maxing out capacity

    The federal agency tasked with connecting unaccompanied children to relatives or sponsors in the U.S., is on the verge of maxing out its capacity to hold children before they are resettled, new government data shows. The Office for Refugee Resettlement, a division of Health and Human Services, has more beds than ever before in its history, but the coronavirus pandemic has cut the amount of usable space nearly in half. The use of temporary holding facilities was heavily criticized by Democrats and immigrant advocates just two years ago when a surge of migrant families caused similar capacity issues.

  • Three-quarters of all voters, including 60% of Republicans, support Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan: poll

    A new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed bipartisan support for the coronavirus aid package, which is set to receive a House vote on Friday.

  • 'What happened ... must never happen again': Rep. Liz Cheney, a top House Republican, again hits Trump over Capitol riots

    Despite threats to her re-election, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney did not back down from criticism of Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • U.S. moves to speed up releases of unaccompanied migrant children

    The U.S. government is taking new steps to speed up releases of unaccompanied children to parents or other sponsors as the Biden administration grapples with a growing number of underage migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, earlier this month reversed a policy put in place by former Republican President Donald Trump that allowed U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrant children caught at the border without their parents. In January, U.S. Border Patrol caught 7,300 unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally, the highest number of arrests in the month of January in at least a decade and up from 4,500 a month earlier.

  • House Democrats brace for floor fights with raw post-riot emotions

    Unity tests are looming as many Democrats admit they’re still struggling to navigate a political landscape reshaped by the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Trump to make his return at CPAC amid Republican Party divisions

    Donald Trump is back and will be making his first public appearance since the impeachment trial and Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when he boarded his flight out of D.C. to his new residence in Florida. Trump will headline the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Sunday, where he is expected to offer some of the same tones and themes of election fraud and the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

  • Misinformation-spewing cable companies come under scrutiny

    If its services help deliver misinformation to your home, what responsibility does Comcast have for that? AP Photo/Mike StewartLooking at political violence in the U.S., a New Jersey state legislator sent a text message to an executive of cable television giant Comcast: “You feed this garbage, lies and all.” The cable channels Fox News and Newsmax were “complicit” in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, the lawmaker, Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, said. Like other cable companies, Comcast brings those channels into American homes. What, Moriarty asked, was Comcast going to do about them in the wake of the assault on democracy? A few days later, Washington Post columnist Max Boot suggested Comcast might soon “need to step in and kick Fox News off,” as a consequence of its assistance to Trump’s incitement of insurrection. A similar suggestion by Democratic members of Congress ignited considerable controversy and became a subject of contention at a subsequent hearing on “disinformation and extremism in the media.” A CNN media reporter, Oliver Darcy, observed that Facebook, Twitter and Google have faced significant pressure to curb disinformation on their platforms – especially since Jan. 6. But, Darcy said, “somehow [cable providers] have escaped scrutiny and entirely dodged this conversation,” even though they are also “lending their platforms to dishonest companies that profit off of disinformation and conspiracy theories.” As a researcher who studies both television news distribution and how profit motivates the spread of falsehoods, I’m curious about whether it’s feasible – or wise – for cable companies to play moderator to the channels they carry. A parallel between TV and online services Since Jan. 6, social media companies have cracked down hard on disinformation campaigns, including cutting off President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Amazon, Google and Apple also sharply reduced the reach of the Parler social network when that platform refused to remove posts apparently aimed at inciting violence – though Parler has since come back online. But disinformation is not happening online only. Fox News has increasingly come under fire for on-air staff and guests who hawk right-wing conspiracy theories, including spinning lies that voting machines somehow stole the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Fox is facing a multibillion-dollar lawsuit about those false claims. The company also recently paid at least US$10 million to settle a lawsuit from the family of a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer over falsely alleging the killing was part of a left-wing plot. Fox News is just one channel that has brought cable providers under fire. Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images What’s next for Fox News? Amid the threat of continued political violence, Fox News appears poised to further “turn up the outrage dial” on television. In recent months, the channel has lost viewers to even farther-right alternatives, like Newsmax and One America News Network, and is responding by firing traditional journalists and increasing the amount of partisan commentary it offers. Comcast, with 20 million subscribers, represents roughly a quarter of the pay TV market in the U.S., so it might seem Comcast has considerable leverage over Fox News’s content. But Comcast isn’t just a content distributor through its cable network. The company also owns a huge swath of American media companies, including Fox News’ direct competitors, MSNBC and CNBC. Even if Comcast felt an obligation to lean on Fox, any significant pressure it might seek to apply could easily be met not just with customer complaints, but with legal challenges claiming anti-competitive behavior, particularly if this included threats of kicking Fox off its platform. Who regulates cable TV content? In the past, the American public has entrusted the responsibility of determining what sorts of communications do and don’t serve the public interest to public entities, like the Federal Communications Commission, which was originally the Federal Radio Commission. When radio and television broadcasting began, for instance, they relied exclusively on airwaves owned by the public and regulated by the government. At the height of their powers, from the 1930s through the postwar era, federal regulators tended to side with commercial station owners – as they do today. But periodically they demonstrated they could do much more than just fine broadcasters for airing obscenities. They did not shy away from stripping broadcast licenses from purveyors of harmful disinformation and inflammatory rumors. The most famous example is probably sham doctor John R. Brinkley, who advertised on air for questionable cures and sham surgeries, which killed dozens of people in the early 20th century before he lost his broadcast license. Moreover, federal court and Supreme Court decisions established that when the commission reviewed TV and radio stations’ past editorial content as part of considering whether to renew their broadcast licenses, it wasn’t violating their free speech rights. Rather, officials were vetting users of public resources in an effort to protect the public interest. Cable channels, of course, don’t need the public airwaves, and instead are distributed over privately owned networks. The owners of those systems, including Comcast, are the ones who decide which content providers can reach their subscribers. But their goals are not necessarily aligned with the public good so much as profit for shareholders. Comcast owns TV and film studios as well as its cable television distribution network. Paul Harris/Getty Images Could anything change? Comcast’s power in the media landscape has long been controversial. The company owns elements in every step of the media pipeline, from content creation to marketing and distribution to consumers. Critics contend that sort of consolidation is anti-competitive and deprives the public of the benefits of market competition, from decreasing the diversity of content to higher prices and weaker privacy protections. Media law scholar Tim Wu – who may be joining the Biden administration – has argued that media companies like Comcast should be regulated by a “separations principle” that would bar companies that owned distribution systems from also owning content creators. Such a restriction would almost certainly require Comcast to choose between its media production subsidiaries and its cable network. Whichever Comcast decided to keep or sell, the cable television system would be a standalone. It would no longer be a producer of content or a competitor with other channels – which might make it less fraught for the company to decide not to do business with content creators of any political stripe who spread inflammatory lies. Another possibility could be for cable companies to engage in some form of industry self-regulation. They might, for example, establish an independent board to examine problems like Fox’s disinformation spreading. The companies would have to agree to abide by the board’s decisions to sanction or suspend the distribution of channels trafficking in dangerous or inciting disinformation. Such an approach borrows from established methods in other media industries. These industries follow a model of appealing to independent boards to make controversial decisions, such as film or video game ratings, while blending in more recent self-regulatory measures by digital platforms. No version of self-regulation is perfect or above criticism. And it may seem worrisome to let cable companies, either individually or collectively, decide on what speech is acceptable for public consumption. Indeed, there is plenty of concern over whether Twitter or Facebook should be making similar decisions unilaterally. But it’s worth noting that government oversight has been weak for years, with many critics arguing that the FCC doesn’t do much to ensure that even traditional broadcasters promote the public interest. The cable industry may not use the airwaves, but it does use other scarce public resources, negotiating with local and regional governments to lay wires under streets and on telephone poles over sidewalks across the nation. Some cable companies even belong to or partner with cellular providers to deliver video wirelessly to mobile devices – which is very much like traditional broadcasting in the sense that it uses public airwaves. It’s not a huge stretch, then, to imagine local or even federal regulators treating cable TV more like broadcast channels, and even returning to past practices of requiring stations to serve the public interest.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joshua Braun, University of Massachusetts Amherst. Read more:Don’t blame Fox News for the attack on the CapitolFor tech giants, a cautionary tale from 19th century railroads on the limits of competition Joshua Braun does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • CPAC 2021 - live: White House dismisses Trump speech at GOP conference as Haley, Pence and Cheney sidelined

    Follow the latest updates