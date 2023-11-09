Conservative hopeful slams isolationist rival over opposition to vital Ukraine aid

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley during a debate in Miami on Nov. 8 criticized rival candidates who oppose giving aid to Ukraine, saying that Russia and China are waiting for exactly that.

Haley was addressing another Republican nominee, Vivek Ramaswamy, who has once again made anti-Ukrainian statements.

"I'm telling you, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) are salivating at the thought that someone like that could become president," Haley said.

She mentioned the Ukrainians who died as a result of the Russian invasion, and stressed that the United States should not give Kyiv cash, but provide equipment and ammunition for victory.

When asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for U.S. aid, Ramaswamy absurdly accused Zelenskyy of "Nazism" – a stereotypical Kremlin propaganda trope.

After facing an intense backlash, Ramaswamy's campaign later attempted to walk back his comments, claiming his words had been misunderstood.

