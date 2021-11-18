Conservative leader calls for defunding of PBS over 'Sesame Street' intro of Asian American muppet

A conservative union chairman has called out PBS and proposed to defund the network after its children's show “Sesame Street” introduced its first-ever Asian American Muppet early this week.



What happened: Matt Schlapp, the president of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), took to Twitter on Monday to criticize PBS and “Sesame Street” for introducing Ji-young, a 7-year-old Korean American Muppet.





"What race is Ernie is Bert? You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you." https://t.co/iHyGYJvG5l

— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 15, 2021







“What race is Ernie is Bert? You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you,” Schlapp tweeted.

Although the popular American children’s show has already featured Asian Americans in the past, such as Alan Muraoka, who played shopkeeper Alan, Ji-young will make history as the series’ first Asian American Muppet since its inception in 1969.



The reaction: Many social media users quickly called out Schlapp’s comment about a puppet on a children's TV show.





I'm not a shrink, but if I had to define insanity it would be a grown man demanding to know the race of fictional characters made of styrofoam and felt. pic.twitter.com/INgNmlvDi5

— 2022ElectionsAreNowInProgress (@ClaudiaWheatley) November 17, 2021









Matt Schlapp is calling for PBS funding to stop over a new Asian muppet and I can't stop laughing at these fragile, pathetic men.

— This Is Fine (@A_Mystery2_me) November 17, 2021







Conservative activist Matt Schlapp thinks PBS should be defunded for Sesame Street adding an Asian-American puppet. But liberals are the snowflakes?!

— Chantal Spurgeon (@GothicBfly) November 17, 2021









matt schlapp thinks kids programming that attempts to address asian hate in america is insane and should be defunded.

'cause matt schlapp's a gigantic white privileged asshole and hates his country's growing diversity with a nazi-level passion... https://t.co/s8MbAa18XZ



— christopher michael (@yoyoyodatweets) November 17, 2021







Another user also shared screenshots of Schlapp’s past social media posts in which he echoed the same anti-Asian remarks Trump used in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.







Matt Schlapp is the David Duke of Lindsey Grahams.

I really wish he would stop spewing anti-Asian rhetoric on Twitter. The @ACUConservative should not be run by a married couple that spreads racist sentiments on the internet. The Schlapps should resign. pic.twitter.com/BGswde2gLL



— Zack Calhoon (@VisibleSoul) November 17, 2021







Not the first: This was not the first time a conservative has called out “Sesame Street” for teaching children about the values of respect, health and inclusion.



Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) criticized Big Bird, one of the show’s most iconic characters, earlier this month after he tweeted about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.







Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021







Featured Image via Getty (left), NPR (right)

