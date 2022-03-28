Conservative MP says he too would 'lamp' Chris Rock for a joke like the one about Jada Pinkett Smith

A senior Conservative MP came out in support of Will Smith, saying he too would "lamp" Chris Rock.

Simon Hoare criticised Rock's "tasteless" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars.

A senior Conservative MP has said he would have "lamped" Chris Rock for his "tasteless" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars on Sunday.

Will Smith slapped Rock in the face on Sunday while Rock was presenting at the Oscars and made a joke at the expense of his wife.

Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) March 28, 2022

"Can't wait for G.I. Jane 2," Rock said, seemingly reference to Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Smith then walked on stage and hit Rock across the face. After returning to his seat, a visibly angry Smith shouted to Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!"

The moment sparked responses from all over the world — including from Simon Hoare, the MP for North Dorset and chairman of the Commons' Northern Ireland select committee.

Hoare said: "If someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I'd get up and lamp him. The *joke* was tasteless."

Although his comment has prompted some criticism, including from Conservative commentators, Hoare retweeted his own post, suggesting he is not backing down.

Later in the evening Smith won best actor for his role as Serena and Venus Williams' father in "King Richard." He gave a contrite acceptance speech in which he said: "Hopefully the Academy invites me back."

