Conservative MPs poised to water down no-fault evictions bill

The Government is considering watering down planned rent reforms in order to better protect landlords.

The Renters Reform Bill, a piece of legislation which harks back to the Tory’s 2019 manifesto, is poised to abolish no-fault evictions and introduce rolling tenancies – putting an end to fixed-term contracts.

It is understood that around 50 backbench MPs have put forward draft amendments to the bill, including a mandatory review of the courts before a ban on no-fault evictions can be introduced.

Currently, a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason without going through the courts as long as they give two months notice. However under plans to abolish no fault evictions, landlords will need to seek court permission before evicting a tenant.

Property owners fear this could add months to evictions, with courts already weighed down by delays.

Draft amendments, seen by PA news agency and the BBC, also include forcing renters to stay put for at least four months before serving notice, and allowing “hearsay” evidence – such as reports from neighbours – to be accepted in eviction claims for antisocial behaviour.

Landlords are worried that rolling tenancies, which would allow tenants to leave at any time after serving two months notice, could lead to hefty estate agency bills in order to fill their properties all year round.

Backbench MPs also want the bill to review selective licensing schemes, which allow councils to charge landlords for a licence to let their properties.

The Renters Reform Bill is currently at committee stage and Tory whips are yet to schedule in sessions for amendments to be debated by MPs in the commons.

Over 80 MPs are landlords, according to research by campaign group 38 Degrees published last year.

They include chancellor Jeremy Hunt, education secretary Gillian Keegan and culture secretary Lucy Frazer.

Jessica Parry, a partner at law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, has previously told The Telegraph there will be an “inevitable influx of cases” to the courts once no-fault evictions are banned, leading to potentially significant delays for landlords.

She added: “The courts are already overburdened and simply cannot cope with a huge influx of residential tenancy disputes. If the process is too slow, expensive and uncertain, private lettings will become considerably riskier, and could discourage residential landlords from the sector altogether.

“If so, this could lead to supply issues and increased market rents to off-set the new risks involved. This could end up hurting the very renters the new regime aims to protect,” she added.

But Tom Darling, campaign manager of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, accused the Government of pandering to landlord MPs.

Mr Tom Darling, said: “It is scandalous and farcical that the Government are now outsourcing the writing of the Renters (Reform) Bill to their landlord backbenchers. It reeks of desperation.

“They don’t want to be seen to have reneged on their promise to deliver a better deal for renters, but with the ban on Section 21 even further into the long grass, and the suggestion they are looking to ‘lower the burden on landlords’ to provide safe housing, England’s 11 million private renters will struggle to come to any other conclusion.”

Chris Norris, of the National Residential Landlord Association, said requiring tenants to stay in situ for a minimum period is an “essential risk mitigator” and avoids rental properties being used as short-term lets.

Mr Norris also said “there is ample time” to review the courts before the bill is enacted. “The bill hasn’t gone through the Commons or the Lords yet. The review doesn’t have to take more than a few months. It shouldn’t hold things up.”

A spokesperson for the department for levelling up, housing and communities said: “Our landmark Renters (Reform) Bill will deliver a fairer private rented sector for both tenants and landlords. It will abolish section 21 evictions – giving people more security in their homes and empowering them to challenge poor practices.

“We continue to meet regularly with a range of groups, representing all those in the private rented sector.”

