Conservative National Review Issues Damning Plea On Trump

The editors of the conservative magazine National Review have pleaded with Republicans not to choose front-runner Donald Trump as the GOP’s 2024 nominee, just as they did in 2016 when they dedicated an entire issue to trashing the then-reality TV personality.

“Nothing is settled until Republicans actually caucus and vote,” they wrote in an editorial published Wednesday titled “Republican Voters Can — And Should — Rethink Nominating Trump.” Read the article here.

“They would be well advised to opt for one of the alternatives who are far and away better on the merits, more likely to win in November, and, if elected, more likely to deliver — free from the wild drama of a second Trump term — conservative results,” they added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were cited as serious contenders.

Nothing can justify Trump’s 2020 election lies, his attempts to overturn his loss and the subsequent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, the editors said.

Democrats “plan to make the race all about Trump” if he’s the nominee and “nominating someone else would instantly deny the Democrats their most powerful weapon in the cause of winning an otherwise unthinkable Biden second term — Trump’s radioactive persona,” they explained.

“It’s not too late to choose one of them, and forge a better path for the party and for the country,” the piece concluded.

In January 2016, the magazine used a whole issue to trying to see off Trump’s bid for the Republican nomination.

The editors at the time described him as “a menace to American conservatism who would take the work of generations and trample it underfoot in behalf of a populism as heedless and crude as the Donald himself.”

Trump hit back on X-then-Twitter, calling it “a failing publication that has lost it’s (sic) way.”

National Review is a failing publication that has lost it's way. It's circulation is way down w its influence being at an all time low. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2016

