Conservative Party: Ex-chairman raised MP rape allegations with police - report

The Conservative party is facing claims that a former chairman wrote to police because he was concerned that allegations of rape against an MP had not been properly dealt with.

Sir Jake Berry told police one alleged victim was receiving support paid for by the Conservative Party, according to a letter published in the Mail on Sunday.

The MP has not been named.

Sir Jake was party chairman during Liz Truss's brief premiership last year.

He is reported to have written the letter shortly after leaving the chairman's job in October 2022.

In recent months, the Conservatives have faced a number of allegations of misbehaviour and sexual misconduct.

The Mail on Sunday has published extracts from the letter Sir Jake and former chief whip Wendy Morton reportedly sent to police stating that when they took up their roles, they became aware of a series of allegations against an MP - referred to as X.

The extract reads: "There may have been five victims of X - who have been subject to a range of offences including multiple rapes."

The letter went on to say the matter had been going on for more than two years and adds: "The failure of others to act has enabled X to continue to offend".

It also claims one unnamed individual was receiving ongoing support at the expense of the Conservative Party.

The Conservative Party has declined to comment.

