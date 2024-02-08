Conservative Personality Takes Credit For Threatening To ‘Destroy’ Republican Senator

Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly stepped forward to boast that he is who Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said had threatened to “destroy” him over his push for the now-nixed bipartisan bill on immigration.

In a Senate floor speech on Wednesday, Lankford said an unnamed “popular commentator” had “told me flat out, ‘If you try to move a bill that solves the border crisis during this presidential year, I will do whatever I can to destroy you because I do not want you to solve this before the presidential election.’”

“By the way, they have been faithful to their promise and have done everything they can to destroy me in the past several weeks,” the lawmaker added. The bill came under relentless fire from former President Donald Trump and his allies, who see immigration as key to his reelection in November.

Kelly later Wednesday claimed credit for threatening Lankford on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He may be a eunuch, but I’ll say this about James Lankford: He has great taste in radio,” wrote Kelly. He added, “Yes, in case you’re wondering, he’s talking about me.”

Kelly was once a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show before Carlson’s April 2023 ouster from the conservative network.

“America needs a dictator” and “the right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years” to lead the country are among Kelly’s previous controversial comments.

