Conservative Pundit Breaks Down What's Tearing The GOP Apart

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
Who can be more MAGA than the rest?

That’s what the fight for the GOP is now all about, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes suggested in his latest dispatch for The Bulwark this week.

The battle for the Republican Party is no longer between fans of Donald Trump and the former president’s detractors, he wrote.

Instead, “it’s between super-Trump fans and super-super-Trump fans.”

Examples? Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s attacks on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); and Sen. Thom Tillis’ (R-N.C.) criticism of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).

And that’s not even counting Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reported blowup with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Read Sykes’ full commentary here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

