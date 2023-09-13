Conservative Pundit Offers Expletive-Laden Reason Behind GOP's Impeachment Push

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said Republicans are trying to “flood the zone with shit” with their newly announced impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“We’re now finding out that Donald Trump talked with, met privately with House leaders and told them that he wanted them to do this,” Sykes, founder of The Bulwark news site, said on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Tuesday.

“To speak pure Steve Bannon: The goal here is to flood the zone with shit to devalue impeachments by making sure that everybody is impeached.”

He was quoting former Trump adviser Bannon, who once said the media, not Democrats, are Republicans’ real opponents, and “the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday announced he was launching a Biden impeachment inquiry, following pressure from the hard-right contingent of his caucus.

He had said earlier this month that he wouldn’t do so without holding a vote. However, lacking support from moderate Republicans, he gave the green light on Tuesday sans vote.

“We’re about to go into a very, very messy month,” Sykes said. “This is going to be Kevin McCarthy’s month from hell. Unfortunately, he appears willing to drag the rest of the country with him.”

House Republicans have been investigating allegations of corruption against Biden in connection to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. They have not produced any evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden.

Republican leaders have been accused of baselessly pursuing a Biden impeachment as revenge for former President Donald Trump, who was impeached and acquitted twice as president and reportedly pushed lawmakers behind the scenes for this outcome.

