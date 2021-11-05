Conservative Pundit Reveals ‘Pretty Darn Simple’ Reason For Glenn Youngkin Victory

Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp dissected Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginian gubernatorial election.

The host of CNN’s “Unfiltered” listed just some of the hot takes that have been put forward for McAuliffe’s defeat — from Youngkin’s semi-distancing of himself from former President Donald Trump to his hyping of “phony fears” over the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

“But I’ve got a hunch it was actually pretty darn simple,” she said.

Cupp pointed out how “suburban women got Youngkin over the finish line, big time” after McAuliffe’s comment in a September debate that he didn’t think “parents should be telling schools what they should teach” backfired.

“McAuliffe pissed off the wrong voters, moms,” said Cupp.

“Just imagine having the gall to tell parents that they shouldn’t have a say in their children’s education,” she added. “And then imagine saying that in Virginia, a state that already has a healthy number of homeschoolers and during the pandemic where parents were forced to teach at home because of statewide school closures.”

Watch Cupp’s full monologue here:

