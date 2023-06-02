Conservative Pundit Spots ‘Canary In The Coal Mine' For Donald Trump

Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp on Thursday suggested right-wing criticism of Donald Trump’s attack on his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may be “a canary in the coal mine” moment for the former president.

Trump this week accused now-Fox News personality McEnany of understating his poll numbers against 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis and insulted her as “milktoast.”

The move drew backlash from conservative figures, who dubbed the comments “insane,” “pathetic” and “unacceptable,” noted Cupp. The pushback suggested the Republican 2024 front-runner was “no longer above reproach” from people who previously applauded his petty cruelty, argued Cupp.

Attacking McEnany showed “Trump can go too far in shooting inside the tent,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Related...