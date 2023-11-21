Conservative Pundit Trashes Donald Trump's 'Excellent' Doctor's Note With Just 1 Word

Donald Trump on Monday released a letter from his personal physician which claimed the former president’s “overall health is excellent” and his “cognitive exams were exceptional.”

But conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp summed up the letter with one word: “Propaganda.”

It was “no coincidence” that Trump had published the letter to his Truth Social platform on the 81st birthday of President Joe Biden, whose age has become a talking point among Republicans and Democrats, said Cupp. But “to be clear,” the commentator noted that Trump “released no medical records, OK?”

Read the letter here:

“That was propaganda. He released propaganda. Right? We have seen no lab results,” she continued. “We’ve seen nothing other than whatever he told this doctor to say. I also heard that [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un hit 11 holes in one. He says that so we should believe it right?”

CNN’s Jay Michaelson said it “encapsulates” the 2024 election cycle.

“So, on the one hand, Joe Biden? A little bit old,” he noted. “On the other hand, Donald Trump? A lying liar who makes up his own doctors’ reports and who would basically say, like, the cat ate my homework if that would get him an ‘A.’”

“We should also note, they’re just not that far apart in age,” added anchor Abby Phillip, referencing Trump being just three years the junior of his successor.

