Conservative Pundit Warns Just How Unhinged A Second Donald Trump Presidency Could Be

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes suggested people may look back “with a certain sense of nostalgia” at Donald Trump’s first presidency if he wins the White House again in 2024.

Sykes, founder of the conservative website The Bulwark, noted in an essay published Wednesday there were certain lines that even Trump’s most loyal enablers from his administration wouldn’t cross — such as former Attorney General Bill Barr’s dismissal of 2020 voter fraud conspiracies or former Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to help him overturn the election result.

“For all their many faults, Pence, Barr, and even Giuliani came from a different era of American politics, with lingering (and rapidly fading) memories of the rule of law and a (more or less) decent respect for the opinions of mankind,” he said.

“But in a second Trump term, they won’t be there,” Sykes warned. “It will be all Kayleighs, Bannons, Epshteyns, McEntees, Bonginos, D’Souzas, and Stephen Millers.”

“So consider this: In Trump 2.0, we may look back on Bill Barr, Mike Pence, and — God forgive me — Rudy Giuliani with a certain sense of nostalgia, because where are those lines now?” he concluded.

Read Sykes’ full column here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...