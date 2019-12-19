A conservative radio host's show was canceled after he 'joked' about wishing for a 'nice school shooting' to break up impeachment coverage

710KNUS

Chuck Bonniwell, a conservative radio host in Denver, had his show canceled on Wednesday after he made controversial remarks about impeachment.

On the "Chuck & Julie" show on Tuesday, Bonniwell said that "you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony" of impeachment coverage.

Colorado has been the site of numerous high-profile mass shootings, including at Columbine High School in 1999 and at a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora in 2012.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A conservative Christian radio station in Denver canceled one of its shows on Wednesday after the host made a comment about wishing for a school shooting to break up President Donald Trump's "never-ending impeachment."

On the "Chuck & Julie" show on Tuesday, Chuck Bonniwell announced a segment on impeachment by saying, "You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony."

His cohost, Julie Hayden, immediately corrected him.

"Don't even — don't even say that. No, don't even say that," Hayden said. "Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that."

Bonniwell added that he wished only for a shooting in which "no one would be hurt."

Bonniwell said in a statement on Tuesday that he was only joking when he made the comment.

"I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke," he said, according to The Denver Post. "I'm sorry it was not received in that way."

Nonetheless, the radio station announced on Wednesday that the "Chuck & Julie" show had been canceled and would be replaced by the former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka's radio show, "America First."

"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell," the station said. "A programming decision was made to end the program immediately."

Coloradans decried Bonniwell's comments

Colorado has been the site of numerous high-profile mass shootings, including at Columbine High School in 1999 and at a showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora in 2012.

Coloradans who lost loved ones in mass shootings decried Bonniwell's comments.

Sandy Phillips, whose daughter Jessi was killed in the Aurora shooting, tweeted that Bonniwell showed "total ignorance."

John Castillo, whose son Kendrick was killed in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May, told KDVR: "Making a statement like that is just unbelievable to me, especially our family. I couldn't believe it."

He added: "People always say they're sorry: 'We're sorry for your loss,' 'sorry for the statement we made.' Make it your life work to prove it. Do something different. Advocate for good. I don't know why we focus on the negative or have to come up with rhetoric for politics or other things when there's an open book, a canvas out there waiting for legislative change, for laws that do good for mental health — for suicide prevention. You know, focus on those things."

Read the original article on Business Insider