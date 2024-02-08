Conservative think tank offers $15,000 reward toward arson arrest after fire at Golden Valley offices

The Center for the American Experiment, a conservative thinktank, is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsibile for starting two fires that gutted their Golden Valley office building early Sunday morning.

The suspected arson in the 8000 block of Wayzata Boulevard is being investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has asked for tips to be directed to 1-888-ATF-TIPS or ATFTips@atf.gov.

John Hinderaker, president of the Center for the American Experiment, said at least one individual could be seen on security footage using gasoline to set a fire. One fire was set on the first floor, in the hall directly between the offices of his 30-year-old thinktank and the conservative Black organization TakeCharge, which is run by former gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls.

Another fire was set on the third floor, outside the offices of the Upper Midwest Law Center. Hinderaker said there was no evidence of fire damage on the second floor, and he believes the three offices were targeted because of their rightward political leanings.

“There isn’t any question about that,” said Hinderaker, in an interview Thursday. “There are dozens of businesses in that building, and they set two separate fires. They ignored everybody else, and they firebombed the three conservative organizations.”

The three-story building, part of the Westwood Lake Office Park, is registered to Shree Westwood, LLC ET AL of Eden Prairie. It has an estimated market value of $3 million, according to Hennepin County property records.

Hinderaker said the building, which is also home to chiropractors, psychologists and the Manufacturers Alliance, “is completely shut down” and will take months to reopen. There was no advance warning of the arson, he said.

“I get threatening emails fairly often, but everybody does. All conservatives who are publicly active will get threats,” he said. “We didn’t get one that we think relates specifically to this.”

Hinderaker said the Center for the American Experiment will work remotely for a short time, “but it’s not going to significantly disrupt our activities. … We’ll be in new office space soon.” The security video has been turned over to the FBI, he said.

Qualls, in a public statement, called the arsons “domestic terrorism” and said he would still expand his organization this year outside of Minnesota, as planned.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Fire Investigation team are also participating in the investigation.

