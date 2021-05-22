Conservatives say Black-led Defense Department is too ‘woke’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first Black defense secretary has been the subject of ire as he has focused on rooting out extremism within the ranks

Republicans had long been the political party dedicated to supporting the armed forces. However, in a new push to label the military as too woke, they have launched an attack on military leadership.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, who is Black, has been the subject of ire as he has focused on rooting out extremism within the ranks and has issued a mandate that troops complete a diversity and inclusion training program.

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson mocked Austin’s commitment to battling climate change. “This nation’s most formidable foe, the new secretary of Defense just announced, is the weather itself,” he said.

Read More: Biden can’t name Rahm Emanuel as ambassador because of Laquan McDonald

Carlson previously made statements that the U.S. military is weak compared to China. According to a Politico report, Austin responded to the comments with “revulsion.”

Sen. Ted Cruz recently mocked a video created by the U.S. Army telling the true story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord who was raised by two mothers and who enlisted in the army after graduating at the top of her high school class. However, the military was forced to disable comments on the YouTube video as people mocked Malonelord and her story.

Cruz mocked the ad by sharing a viral TikTok video comparing Malonelord to the Russian military, writing, “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea….”

Army vets, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, criticized his remarks.

However, he did not back down, writing in a follow-up, “I’m enjoying lefty blue checkmarks losing their minds over this tweet, dishonestly claiming that I’m ‘attacking the military,’ Uh, no. We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies.”

Read More: Why the royal mistreatment of Harry and Meghan should matter to us all

Experts say rank-and-file members are fed up with being used as political tools by both parties. One anonymous source advised Republicans and Democrats to not “use an apolitical tool of national security for domestic voting games. Sure, we are a microcosm of society. But that’s not for politics to play with.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Conservatives say Black-led Defense Department is too ‘woke’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For 'Grotesque' Face Mask-Holocaust Comparison

    The conspiracy-endorsing Republican's comments were slammed as “full-blown bats**t anti-Semitism" and “an insult to the memory of six million dead."

  • Antisemitic hate crimes grew in the US and Europe over the past few weeks amid tensions in Palestine and Israel

    Between May 7 and May 14, more than 17,000 tweets could be found that used variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right," the ADL found.

  • U.S. manufacturing accelerates; tight supply pushes home sales to 10-month low

    U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers. The housing market and manufacturing have led the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession, which started in February 2020. "The economic recovery continues," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

  • Jeopardy! Honors Late Contestant Brayden Smith, Announces Donation in His Memory — Watch Video

    Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions took time out on Friday’s show to honor a champion who couldn’t be there. Contestant Brayden Smith would’ve qualified for this year’s tournament after winning five straight games and earning more than $115,000 in winnings, becoming the last five-time champ of the Alex Trebek era. But Smith passed away in February […]

  • Japanese forces hold annual fire power exercise

    The Japanese Self Defence Forces (JSDF) held their annual fire power exercise on Saturday. (May 22)

  • Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S.; Gulf disturbance dissipates after Texas landfall

    For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

  • Phil Mickelson hangs on after fast start to take slender lead into final round

    Phil Mickelson is just the sixth player aged 50 or over ever to hold the 54-hole lead in a major. Yet as remarkable an achievement as that sounds, that simple statement does not begin to do justice to the incredible drama we witnessed here at the 103rd US PGA Championship. Even for the pro they call Phil The Thrill this stretched exhilaration towards breaking point. Golf’s great showman marched five clear, encountering a drone, before quickly being caught, in the midst of seeing his ball come to rest under the front wheel of a buggy. But in the final holes, and with one last magical chip, Mickelson went ahead again, emulating the feat of Tom Watson at Turnberry in 2009 and a few other legendary oldies of yore. On Sunday, Mickelson will attempt to take the age-defiance that one step further by becoming the first 50-or-over to win a major and so smash Julius Boros’s long-standing oldest major-winner record by more than two years. The upshot of this almost insane sporting fare is that on seven-under, after a 70, Mickelson is one ahead of Brooks Koepka (70), with South African Louis Oosthuizen (72) on five under and another American in Kevin Streelman (70) on four-under. Whatever Mickelson and his ever expanding band of admirers get to take away, he and they will surely never forget the extraordinary 18-hole run, cast over two days, he played in 10-under at one of the major’s toughest tests. He has always possessed the magical ability to send his golf ball up vertically, so it perhaps should not have come as too great a shock to discover that he can also make the clock go backwards. Except a pro ranked 115 in the world, without a single top-20 on Tour in nine months, should simply not be able to do this, regardless of his years.

  • The Documentary Final Account Is a Rare Trove of Unfiltered Interviews With Former Nazis—Too Unfiltered, Some Historians Say

    Final Account, a rare look at how former Nazis feel today about their roles in the Holocaust, will be released May 21

  • ‘We live here too’: Tahanie Aboushi bids to become New York’s top prosecutor

    The standout progressive is the underdog for district attorney, but she’s confident she can win – and change the system Tahanie Aboushi: ‘The fact is that we’ve had a DA for the last 80 years here in Manhattan that’s only ever been a white man.’ Photograph: Kisha Bari/Tahanie Aboushi Tahanie Aboushi was 13 when police barged into her home and arrested her parents. When she was 14, her father, a shop owner in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for charges relating to untaxed cigarettes and stolen goods. Her mother was acquitted of all charges. “Every day throughout the trial, I thought he was coming home with us. And then the day he was sentenced, he couldn’t come home with us. It was just so abrupt. I remember asking myself: ‘Is this it? He doesn’t come home with us?’ That was the day it actually sank in,” Aboushi told the Guardian in an interview. She added: “That night, there was no dinner with my father at the table, and that this would probably the last time we had dinner with our father in our home for the next 20 years.” Now over two decades later, Aboushi is entering a competitive race to become Manhattan’s next district attorney – the chief prosecutor who possesses the power to decide which cases will be pursued in the financial capital of the world and the heart of New York City. It’s a beat that covers Wall Street and downtown Manhattan to the uber-rich avenues of the Upper East and West sides, to the bustling communities of color of Harlem and Washington Heights. Aboushi is an underdog, but is already the standout progressive in the race, having earned the endorsements of the leftist Working Families party, the Jewish Vote advocacy group, and progressive political figures like congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, congressman Jamaal Bowman and the actor and activist Cynthia Nixon. Outside a coffee shop in Harlem, Aboushi is greeted by Yemeni women in burqas carrying groceries. A car pulls up to the curb and a man rolls down his window to say “Salaam” to the candidate. The man is Brother Tariq, a director at the Malcom X mosque down the street. Aboushi shouts back to tell him he owes her a phone call. “This is the side of Manhattan that’s forgotten about,” Aboushi said at the Manhattanville coffee shop. “This is one of the reasons why I jumped into this race – because there are other constituents who have been hurt. And like, we live here, too. What about us? It’s a very heavy working-class [place] here, predominantly black and Latino. But you can see we have a good mix of Yemeni communities and Pakistanis. A lot of the the immigrant African cab drivers live up here. It’s just a diverse, beautiful community up here.” In a competitive race with seven other candidates, the odds are stacked. Aboushi’s most formidable rival is Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor who clerked for Judge Merrick Garland, who now heads the justice department. If elected, Farhadian Weinstein or Aboushi would be the first female district attorney for Manhattan. While Aboushi joked that she and Farhadian Weinstein have already been confused for each other since both are women of color with ethnic names, she said she couldn’t be more different than her opponent, a millionaire who is married to a wealthy hedge-fund manager. “The fact is that we’ve had a DA for the last 80 years here in Manhattan that’s only ever been a white man. It’s been somebody that is part of powerful and privileged communities that haven’t walked in our shoes but tells us what’s best for us. We have the movement and the advocates. People are demanding change. We know we have to control and address crime, but we also know the system is very unfair and it is racist. “And so people want to know how we’re going to do both. And we can do both. I’m going to show them we can do both. That’s why I jumped in the race.” Aboushi’s hope is to succeed the current district attorney, Cyrus Vance, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Whoever is elected to the position of DA will inherit Vance’s investigation into Donald Trump’s taxes – a key issue in this race. “We know what Vance could have done this with Trump back in 2015. This was your career prosecutor and people wanted something to be done in that 2015 investigation and it ended up nowhere, right? So is it really somebody that’s never been a prosecutor that we’re worried about, or somebody that has always been a prosecutor that we should be worried about shutting things like this down?” Despite having practiced law for over a decade and running her own practice with her siblings, Aboushi’s lack of prosecutorial experience could be seen as a vulnerability in her candidacy, but she views this as a strength. “I’ve been on the other end of the decision a prosecutor has made,” Aboushi said, referencing her father’s prison sentence. “I know what it looks like on the ground and what it means to fight, to not become a statistic where you just get trapped in this cycle. And that’s the perspective that has always been missing from this office. “We’ve had career prosecutors. We can’t sacrifice any more of our families hoping that a person is going to see us as human beings and do something different.” We have the most diverse cross-sectional support system – more than any other candidate Tahanie Aboushi Taboushi said what she’s lacking in prosecutorial experience, she makes up for in lived experience. Her most high-profile case to date was against the New York police department, where she defended Muslim women who were forced to remove their hijabs to get their mugshots taken in arrests. She won, and New York City paid each woman in the case a settlement of $60,000. “I told myself, ‘What kind of kind of environment are these officers in that you can do that and feel so comfortable about doing it?’ It was one of first impressions in the courts, meaning the NYPD never had that issue come up with them before. Now, the policy extends to all New Yorkers.” She added: “What I loved about that case is it started with a high-school student – a Muslim girl who tried to speak up for herself and her voice was stamped out. It doesn’t matter what religion you are. To work through their arguments was an active changing of systemic racism and understanding that you are in a vibrant city of so many different cultures.” Aboushi hopes to clinch the nomination in the primary election on 22 June and she is confident she can win. “We have the most diverse cross-sectional support system – more than any other candidate. We can have a safe and fair justice system and accomplish accountability in a way that’s focused on rehabilitation and preventative measures. People trust us. People hear my story and read about the work that I’ve done. “And they know I’m not going to ‘otherwise’ them, and that we’re going to be open and honest about this process. And we’re going to be responsive. We’re going to ensure a safe and stable society for everyone.”

  • Costco Put a Summery Twist On Croissants & You’ve Got to Try Them

    Sing it with us now: It’s the Costco countdown (to the tune of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’)…of top five Costco buys of the week, courtesy of @costcobuys! And this week’s list is especially sweet: With three different desserts, two reusable water bottles, and a charming set of pajamas, you simply can’t go wrong! But we’re […]

  • FCAS developers chasing the sweet spot in mix of fighter, drone designs

    What types of fighters, what kinds of drones? Developers of the Future Combat Air System are still looking for for answers.

  • Henry Cavill Circling ‘Highlander’ Reboot for Lionsgate

    There can be only one Highlander, but apparently, Henry Cavill can be many superheroes. Adding to his growing list of marquee franchises, the star of “Man of Steel” and Netflix’s “The Witcher” is in negotiations to star in Lionsgate’s reboot of “Highlander,” the 1986 fantasy adventure film that spawned an entire pop-culture ecosystem, including sequels, […]

  • Ammon Bundy files paperwork to run for Idaho governor as Republican

    Bundy, who legally can’t enter the Idaho Capitol and was arrested again during the legislative session, enters a crowded field of Republicans vying for the executive seat.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • Pro golfer Rickie Fowler said the intensity of practice rounds with Michael Jordan helped him prepare for the PGA Championship

    Rickie Fowler prepped for the PGA Championship by playing with Michael Jordan at his golf course, nicknamed "Slaughterhouse 23."

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • A white Red Cross worker who was filmed gently cradling an exhausted African migrant says she's receiving abuse from far-right racists

    Luna Reyes, 20, was filmed embracing and physically calming a sobbing migrant who had swam from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave Ceuta.

  • U.S. vaccine makers agree to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in South Korea

    The agreements came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers. Moderna, whose shot was granted approval in South Korea on Friday, said on Saturday its vaccine will be manufactured by Samsung Biologics Co Ltd and that it intends to supply these vaccines to markets outside the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Democratic senators appear to resist calling on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire: 'That's up to him'

    Democrats face a court with a 6-3 conservative majority, with abortion rights and gun laws on the line in a highly polarized political environment.