Conservatives hit climate envoy John Kerry for allegedly flying private plane to Obama's birthday party

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was rebuked by political opponents for taking a private plane to attend the birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

Kerry appears to have made the final cut for Obama's Saturday evening soiree, which was scaled back amid concerns over the delta variant. The climate envoy was seen disembarking from a private plane, according to the Daily Mail, attracting criticism from those on the Right, who say the mode of transport exposes Kerry's hypocrisy as he pushes for policy initiatives aimed at combating climate change.

"To John Kerry, global warming is an existential threat that means hundreds of thousands of Americans must lose their jobs," Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said. "But it's not quite serious enough to put away his private jets. What a fraud."

BIDEN TO SKIP OBAMA'S 60TH BIRTHDAY BASH

Joe Biden's Climate Czar John Kerry took a private jet to Barack Obama's birthday party.



When will Greta Thunberg be calling him out? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) August 7, 2021

The Kerry family private jet has been used 16 times since January, Fox News reported on Saturday, though a State Department spokesperson told the outlet that Kerry himself wasn't on any of those flights.

"Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate," the spokesperson added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The former senator previously defended his use of private air travel, saying in 2019, "If you offset your carbon, it's the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle."

Before President Joe Biden named him the first-ever climate envoy, Kerry served as secretary of state under the Obama administration and was a senator from Massachusetts.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, GOP, Tom Cotton, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Energy and Environment, Climate Change, Air Travel

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Conservatives hit climate envoy John Kerry for allegedly flying private plane to Obama's birthday party