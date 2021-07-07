Conservatives are leaving America wide open to the Delta variant

Ryan Cooper, National correspondent
·4 min read
The United States.
The United States. Illustrated | iStock

The United Kingdom is suffering another major coronavirus outbreak. Cases have increased by roughly 15-fold since May, and are still soaring upwards. This is despite the fact that the U.K. is one of the most-vaccinated countries in the world, with about 68 percent of the population having at least one dose and 50 percent with two.

The reason is the Delta variant, which is much more contagious and possibly more deadly and now makes up the overwhelming majority of U.K. infections. There appear to be both outbreaks in clusters of people who are not vaccinated yet, and also a significant number of "breakthrough" infections that got past the vaccine — though importantly, vaccination still seems to prevent almost all serious illness, as U.K. hospitalizations have increased far, far less than cases.

So far, no U.S. state has seen that kind of explosion in cases. But the Delta variant has been detected across the country, and many conservative states are far behind the U.K. in getting vaccinated. It's virtually certain that some or all of them will see major surges at some point, which will be much more deadly.

Now, it should be noted that the U.K. has mostly used the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not as good as the Pfizer and Moderna versions used for most American inoculations. Studies have also suggested a single vaccine dose is less effective against Delta, and Britain went for a "first dose first" strategy that means its share of fully vaccinated population is substantially behind leading states like Vermont (66 percent of the whole population with two shots), Massachusetts (62 percent), and Connecticut (61 percent). Most liberal states have built a reasonably strong vaccine wall that ought to prevent major outbreaks, and at least protect people from serious illness.

But that is not remotely true in any conservative state. For instance, Alabama has just 40 percent with at least one dose and 32 percent fully vaxxed; Idaho has 40 and 36 percent; Wyoming has 40 and 35 percent; Louisiana has 39 and 35 percent; and Mississippi has 36 and 30 percent. Numerous other red states are only doing slightly better. It is basically impossible to avoid the conclusion that these states will see more outbreaks sooner or later — no matter how much better the mRNA vaccines are than AstraZeneca, they simply cannot create herd immunity if six-tenths of the population hasn't gotten them.

There are no doubt a number of reasons for this. Red states are poorer, meaning lots of people who are less likely to have time to get the vaccine, or may have fears over cost or not being able to take time off work. Health care infrastructure is also worse in red states, so people may be struggling to find a place to get their shot.

But at this point the most important factor at this point is surely political partisanship. As my colleague Joel Mathis points out, numerous conservative elites like Tucker Carlson (the most popular cable news host in the country) have spread anti-vaccine misinformation and politicized the vaccines, just like they did with masks, social distancing measures, and the virus itself. It isn't just Fox News, either — as Anna Merlan writes at Vice, the anti-vaccine crank Bret Weinstein has found a sympathetic ear among loud, credulous contrarians like Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, and Glenn Greenwald.

Now, Donald Trump and a number of other Republican politicians (possibly worried about economic damage) have halfheartedly tried to recommend vaccination. But as the idea that not getting vaccinated will own the libs has taken root in conservative media, they have retreated and ceded the field to the lunatics. Other governors like Texas' Greg Abbott and Florida's Ron DeSantis have actively politicized against vaccine mandates and other pandemic control measures to try pander to the anti-vaccine base.

As a result, a recent poll found that 47 percent of Republicans say they likely will not get the vaccine, as compared to just six percent of Democrats. Fully 38 percent of Republicans say they definitely will not get vaccinated, along with 22 percent of independents. This means the situation is even worse than those pathetic vaccination rates mentioned above, since liberals in those states are likely to make up a disproportionate share of the already-vaccinated, and they tend to cluster in cities. Sure enough, a great many rural, conservative counties have not even cracked 20 percent vaccination.

It's hard to put words to how maddeningly irresponsible conservative elites are behaving towards their own loyal followers. America had a vaccine head start on almost the entire world — thanks in part to the only good thing President Trump ever did, namely Operation Warp Speed. But the conservative "perpetual misinformation machine" just couldn't help itself. Sooner or later, right-wing media always picks the most gleefully dishonest and irresponsible road available to it. Thousands and thousands of Americans are going to die of an easily preventable illness in the second half of this year, and the bulk of them are going to be conservative vaccine refuseniks who got tricked by idiots and charlatans.

You may also like

Britain is going to try to 'live with' COVID. The rest of the world is watching.

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Republicans on Jan. 6 select committee will reportedly try to blame Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol riot

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden zeroes in on Delta variant as U.S. nears 160 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday encouraged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots to protect themselves from the widely-spreading, highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Biden told reporters the United States will reach a mark of 160 million Americans being fully vaccinated by the end of this week, but he warned against complacency as the Delta variant spreads among those who have not been inoculated. "This is an even bigger concern because of the Delta variant."

  • Turkey reports three cases of Delta Plus coronavirus variant

    Turkey has identified three cases of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant in three provinces, its health minister said on Monday, adding that the separate Delta variant had also been identified in some 284 cases across 30 provinces. Health authorities say several major vaccines work against the highly contagious Delta variant, which is becoming globally dominant, but have raised concern new strains may evade some vaccines.

  • US women's hoops program director stepping down after Tokyo

    USA Basketball women's national team director Carol Callan will step down after the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her role as the president of FIBA Americas. Callan has been with the national team since 1995 and has worked behind the scenes to help the U.S. win six consecutive Olympic gold medals. Callan also was in charge of the logistics whenever a team would travel to a tournament or training camp.

  • Republicans green light right-wing extremism within the halls of Congress

    Politico’s White House reporter Eugene Daniels and former FBI special agent Clint Watts discuss House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy declining to punish Rep. Paul Gosar for his connection to right-wing extremist groups

  • Tucker Carlson Wants Cameras in Schools to Police What Teachers Tell Students (Video)

    Tucker Carlson is concerned that critical race theory, or something he says is “critical race theory,” is apparently sweeping the nation’s schools and came up with a pretty drastic idea as to how to prevent that — cameras in every classroom to monitor what teachers tell students. Yep, Tucker, who has repeatedly warned against what he says are threats to free speech from teachers, thinks teachers should be policed for their speech. He also suggested that there should be some kind of “civilian rev

  • EPA raids on car and motorcycle shops would be halted under House bill

    The Environmental Protection Agency couldn't issue fines on or raid vehicle modification shops under bipartisan legislation moving through the House.

  • Some firms to insist customers and staff still wear face masks

    Some customers will still be asked to wear face masks even after it becomes a "personal choice" on 19 July.

  • Only Wines Made in Russia Can Be Called Champagne Under New Putin Law

    French imports made in Champagne must now be labeled as "sparkling wine" in Russia.

  • Afghan forces plan counteroffensive

    Afghan government forces are prepared to launch a counteroffensive against the Taliban, according to a spokesman for the northern province of Takhar, on Monday (July 5) after the Taliban attempted to seize Takhar’s capital city, Taleqan, a day earlier.Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by early September on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.On Monday soldiers were seen guarding Taleqan’s Western gate, while armed civilians patrolled the streets.Hamed Mobarez is a spokesperson for Takhar’s governor.“The Taliban tried to break the city’s defense line and enter Taleqan’s western gate, but they faced strong resistance from our defense and security forces. Our forces were able to defend the western gate of the city with high morale and patriotism.”The Taliban has seized most districts in the province in their attempt to reach the capital city.One government official from the neighboring Badakhshan province told Reuters the Taliban has also recently captured 26 of its 28 districts, which border Tajikistan and China.Tajikistan accepted over 1,000 Afghan military members fleeing violence over the weekend, and bolstered their own border protections in anticipation of Taliban encroachment.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims All The 'Main Founding Fathers' Opposed Slavery

    Prominent Founding Fathers including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had owned hundreds of enslaved people.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is close to pulling nearly all its troops out of Afghanistan - how much has it spent on the war?

  • Where are the 'Peru Two' - Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid - now?

    Here's what happened to the 'Peru Two' after they were released from jail

  • No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying. The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said. Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37 'press freedom predators'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among 2021's most effective "press freedom predators," a watchdog says.

  • Peyton Manning gives his mom credit for keeping Tom Brady’s rings in single digits

    Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an important observation regarding Brady’s seven [more]

  • Karrueche Tran Shuts Down Chris Brown Dating Rumors

    Karrueche Tran shut down the rumors that she and the singer were once again romantically linked.

  • Miley Cyrus' latest look is soooo rock'n'roll, we're obsessed

    The boots! 🤘

  • Brie Larson Says Farewell to YouTube – For Now (Video)

    This week was a sad one for fans of the YouTube channel Brie Larson set up as a way to pass time during the pandemic. The “Captain Marvel” star posted an update after one year of making YouTube videos almost every week and said that as film sets begin to shoot again, it’s time for a hiatus from the channel. “So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest. I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way,” Larson said in a video published Ju

  • Leaked EU Plan to Green Its Timber Industry Sparks Firestorm

    (Bloomberg) -- A European Union strategy to boost forest protection has turned a simmering scientific debate into a full-blown firestorm, pitting one of the bloc’s oldest industries against a perceived power grab by technology-driven regulators.More than two-fifths of Europe is covered by woodlands, which play a pivotal role in capturing and storing greenhouse gases that would otherwise compound climate change when they amass in the atmosphere. Trees are also the foundation of a 640 billion-euro

  • Federal prosecutors say man used a Bible study group as cover for militia

    Federal prosecutors say man used a Bible study group as cover for militia