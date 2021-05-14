Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

  • A hand written sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the Colonial Pipeline hack, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 2

Pipeline Cybersecurity Attack

A hand written sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALI SWENSON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A graphic calling the East Coast fuel supply crunch “Biden’s Gas Crisis.” A tweet speculating that gas stations running dry was an “INSIDE JOB.” A meme depicting the president and vice president cheering about the “Green New Deal” in front of a snaking line at a fuel station.

These and thousands of other social media posts along with conservative websites and commentators this week misleadingly painted President Joe Biden and his administration as catalysts of chaos — who not only mishandled the temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline on Friday — but engineered it.

In reality, a ransom-seeking cyberattack, not a Biden executive order or energy policy, triggered the shutdown that drove residents of states such as North Carolina to panic-buy so much gas that nearly 70% of service stations in the state remained without fuel on Thursday afternoon.

Biden spoke about the hack Thursday as he sought to assuage fears around the supply crunch, reassuring the public that his administration had helped get the Colonial Pipeline back online Wednesday and that remaining outages at gas stations were a “temporary situation" that panic-buying would only exacerbate.

Still, some of the most widely shared tweets discussing the gas crunch between Friday and Wednesday lobbed criticism toward the president, according to the media intelligence firm Zignal Labs. Posts surfaced by Zignal blamed the president for the outages, criticized his response and condemned him for canceling plans for the Keystone XL oil pipeline — though that project, which would have built a crude oil pipeline, would have had no impact on the current situation.

Misleading narratives targeting Biden began picking up speed on Monday, the day North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper became the first of several governors to declare a state of emergency over the disruption.

“Wouldn’t it be weird if the CYBER-ATTACK that shutdown the United States’ top fuel line was an INSIDE JOB to pretend Joe Biden isn’t responsible for the insane increase in gas price..” read a widely shared tweet by former Florida congressional candidate Chuck Callesto.

“People can’t complain about gas prices if there’s no gas to buy,” read the caption of an image depicting a sinister Biden with his fingers interlaced, retweeted by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado.

Other posts claimed the long gas lines across the Southeast U.S. were a harbinger of America's future under Democrats, casting Biden as a socialist in a strategy that Republicans have frequently turned to in recent years.

“Gas shortages now, food shortages tomorrow?” tweeted Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren. “Wow ... starting to feel like socialism is on the way....”

In another narrative, posts equated Biden to former President Jimmy Carter who saw his presidency crumble as a result of the 1979 fuel shortage. A statement from former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, amplified by conservative websites including Breitbart News, branded a laundry list of national and global challenges as Biden's fault.

“Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis," Trump wrote. “First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis.”

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday first broadcast the graphic of Biden smiling with the words “Biden’s Gas Crisis,” a term that later gained momentum on Facebook and Twitter.

Recent world events have challenged the Biden administration in its economic goals. Over the past week, it has faced a disappointing monthly jobs report, worrisome signs of inflation and escalating violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip with deaths that could foreshadow a war in the Middle East.

All the while, Biden is still attempting to vaccinate the nation against the coronavirus, distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid and negotiate his own infrastructure and families plans that total a combined $4 trillion.

Higher energy prices often have political fallout, complicating reelection campaigns for incumbents outside oil-producing regions.

With gas prices already rising as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and Americans travel more, the pipeline's shutdown has created an even worse public relations problem for Biden. Fuel hoarding and lines at the pump have made it difficult to gain control of the narrative.

The Biden administration's message that the problem was a supply crunch rather than a gas shortage, while accurate, didn't satisfy Americans who couldn't find gas to fill their cars, according to Doug Heye, a Republican strategist based in Washington.

“You have Republican division over the House Republican Conference and you had a hearing yesterday where people were basically denying what happened on Jan. 6,” Heye said. “If you want to push a conservative message, the Biden administration just did you a favor.”

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated? CDC says it's OK to ditch masks. But it's not OK to harass people wearing them.

    The CDC eased mask guidance but didn't say you shouldn’t wear a mask, can't wear one or are entitled to mouth off about other people wearing masks.

  • LI workers say unionization efforts countered with deportation threat

    The vote comes after controversy in March, where some workers claimed they were threatened to be deported if they wanted to unionize.

  • Exclusive-Tesla in talks with China's EVE for low-cost battery supply deal - sources

    Tesla Inc is in talks with Chinese battery maker EVE Energy Co to add the firm to its Shanghai factory supply chain, four people familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to boost procurement of lower cost batteries. EVE makes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of more expensive nickel and cobalt. But LFP batteries generally offer a shorter range on a single charge than the more popular nickel/cobalt alternative.

  • Joe Biden Asks Americans To Stop Panic-Buying Gas And Making Supply Issue Worse

    “Gasoline supply is coming back online,” he said of the Colonial Pipeline after a ransomware attack. “Panic-buying will only slow the process.”

  • Howard Beckett: Labour suspends union boss for saying Priti Patel should be deported

    A senior trade unionist has been suspended by Labour after suggesting Home Secretary Priti Patel was "disgusting" and should be deported. Unite's assistant general secretary Howard Beckett - who is standing for the leadership of the major union - apologised for the social media message. Mr Beckett sits on Labour's ruling national executive committee but it is understood that he has now been suspended by the party. Mr Beckett made the remarks following protests in Glasgow over the detention of two men by Border Force officials. Police Scotland released the Indian nationals after people surrounded the immigration enforcement van and prevented it from leaving on Thursday. Mr Beckett originally said: "Priti Patel should be deported, not refugees. She can go along with anyone else who supports institutional racism. She is disgusting." He subsequently deleted the message.

  • Hoping for unity, GOP set to put Stefanik in top House post

    Republicans are ready to vault Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership, with the party hoping to turn the page from its searing civil war over the deposed Rep. Liz Cheney and refocus on winning control of the chamber in next year’s elections. Stefanik, R-N.Y., a moderate turned avid defender of former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud, was widely expected to be elected Friday as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Stefanik, 36, gives Republicans a chance to try changing the subject from the acrimonious fight over the defiant Cheney by installing a Trump loyalist — and one of the party's relative handful of women in Congress — in a visible role.

  • Biden set to release first detailed budget of his presidency on May 27

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first detailed budget proposal of his term in office on May 27, a spokesman said, offering a window into his priorities from defense spending to deficit reduction. Biden in April outlined a glimpse at plans for about $1.5 trillion in "discretionary" spending, which represents only part of the budget. The full budget, which covers the fiscal year starting in October, will be the first exhaustive list of the programs Biden wants to expand or cut - from foreign aid to immigration and policing.

  • Radical rabbi's followers rise in Israel amid new violence

    In the 1980s, Rabbi Meir Kahane's violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group. Today, his disciples march through the streets by the hundreds, chanting “Death to Arabs” and assaulting any they come across. This week, they took part in a wave of communal violence in Jerusalem and mixed cities across Israel in which Arabs and Jews viciously attacked people and torched cars.

  • California prosecutor: SWAT team saved 4th slasher victim

    When Ryan Scott Blinston was arrested last year, authorities say he was trying to smash in a door with a hatchet to finish killing a man whose throat he had slashed. Officials say before a SWAT team arrived to arrest him, he had left a bloody trail in an area where violence is usually about drugs, gangs and domestic disputes. Blinston, 37, of the small city of Oroville in Butte County, was charged on Wednesday with murder, attempted murder and arson.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker a Tattoo

    We've reached the DIY tattoo point in the relationship.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • U.S. brings back climate change website detailing ongoing threats

    (Reuters) -After years of delays during the Trump administration, the EPA released its new climate indicators, which show Americans are already feeling effects on their health and safety. The figures are collected on the Environmental Protection Agency's climate indicators website https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-wildfires, which pulls data from more than 50 different organizations but had gone stale after Trump officials stopped updating it. EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the relaunch "long overdue," and said in a statement, "We now have additional data and a new set of indicators that show climate change has become even more evident, stronger, and extreme – as has the imperative that we take meaningful action."

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The number of recorded COVID-19 infections in India climbed above 24 million on Friday amid reports that the highly transmissible coronavirus mutant first detected in the country was spreading across the globe. The situation is particularly bad in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with a population of over 240 million. Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.

  • GOP Senators See Possible Infrastructure Deal After Biden Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican senators say they’re encouraged about the prospects for a deal with President Joe Biden on his $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal after an Oval Office meeting to negotiate over significant areas of disagreement.Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, one of a half dozen senators who attended the talks, called the Thursday discussion “very productive” and said “we’re very encouraged.”“We think this infrastructure package can carry forward,” she said. “The president has asked us to come back and re-work an offer so that he can then react to that, and then re-offer to us.”While there’s broad GOP opposition to the scope of Biden’s plan and the tax increases he’s proposed to finance it, the senators said they also see a possible middle ground.“We’re getting somewhere,” said Roger Wicker of Mississippi, after the meeting. Earlier, he tweeted: “Today Republicans will learn whether @POTUS is serious about reaching a deal on infrastructure.”After the meeting, Biden expressed hope. “We had a very, very good meeting,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden. “It was great to be back with so many of the colleagues that I had served with in the Senate. And I am very optimistic that we can reach a reasonable agreement. But even if we don’t, it’s been a good faith effort that we started.””We didn’t compromise on anything,” he added. “What we did was, I laid out what I thought we should be doing, how it should be paid for. And my colleagues in the Senate came back and said, they’ll come back to me with a counteroffer of what they are prepared to do.”Roy Blunt of Missouri, another Republican participant, said both sides are willing to compromise on the size of a package.“I certainly left there thinking there is a workable agreement to be had if we all stretch,” he said, adding: “We are not fixed on a number.”Blunt earlier said the two key issues are how to define infrastructure -- after Biden’s plan incorporated elderly care and other social spending the GOP opposes -- and excluding any move to roll back the 2017 Republican tax cuts to help pay for the package. He added that if a bipartisan infrastructure deal is agreed upon, there is no GOP demand that Biden hold back from trying to win passage of his more expansive child care and other economic proposals with only Democratic support.Blunt, along with the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, Mike Crapo of Idaho, both indicated support for tougher Internal Revenue Service enforcement as one way to bolster revenue and help fund infrastructure spending.Crapo said he was “very willing” to consider such an effort, though questioned whether it could raise as much money as the $700 billion over 10 years that the White House has suggested. Crapo has formally asked the IRS to explain the estimate.After speaking with Biden, Crapo said: “I leave this meeting with solid optimism.”The two sides are also working to be sure that they are making apples-to-apples comparisons, such as whether they are talking about five years or eight years of spending or whether offers include previously scheduled maintenanceSpending GapHouse Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday after a separate session with Biden and top congressional leaders that his party would release as soon as next week an infrastructure proposal of less than $800 billion. Biden has pitched the more expansive $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan.While the White House wants to raise corporate taxes to pay for infrastructure, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he told Biden Wednesday that a “red line” for the GOP is rolling back any of the 2017 tax cuts -- which included a sharp reduction in the levy on companies.At stake for the administration is showcasing to moderate Democrats that an effort is being made to do a bipartisan deal -- as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has specifically called for.Thursday afternoon’s meeting included Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, along with Wicker, Blunt, Crapo, Capito and fellow Republicans John Barrasso and Pat Toomey.Mixed SignalsThe Wednesday gathering with McConnell, McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, ended with mixed signals.Both sides are showing an openness to some kind of infrastructure package, but remain deeply divided over the scope. McCarthy said it should include only roads, bridges, highways, airports and broadband.While Republicans oppose tax hikes, Biden has ruled out user fees, which Republicans have suggested, with the president saying that would put the burden on the poor, working-class and middle-class.There are increasing signs the bill would be split up if a bipartisan agreement on some infrastructure measures did emerge. That would leave Biden to try to advance some or all of the rest of his proposal without Republican support. The president himself suggested Wednesday he was open to splitting the legislation.Separate Bills“I want to make it clear -- I want to get a bipartisan deal on as much as we can get a bipartisan deal on. And that means roads, bridges, broadband, all infrastructure,” Biden told MSNBC in an interview broadcast Wednesday night. But he said he wouldn’t give up on other measures and may try to pass those separately with only Democratic votes.“What can we agree on? And let’s see if we can get an agreement to kick-start this. And then fight over what’s left, and see if I can get it done without Republicans, if need be,” Biden said.Biden’s meetings this week are a hopeful sign that something can be done on a bipartisan basis, said Ed Mortimer, the vice president of transportation and infrastructure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He called on Congress to pass a joint infrastructure bill as well as a five-year re-authorization of the surface transportation bill.“There does seem to be a growing consensus that to get a bipartisan solution means focusing on the physical infrastructure stuff,” Mortimer said. “This is as close as I’ve seen us be on the verge of potentially getting something done.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mads Mikkelsen has thoughts about Leonardo DiCaprio's Another Round remake

    Danish actor starred in the original movie.

  • If You See This on Your Nails, You May Have Already Had COVID, Doctors Say

    It seems there isn't a part of your body the novel coronavirus can't affect, with symptoms ranging from hair loss to COVID toes and rashes to brain fog. The virus can also continue to linger even months after you've seemingly recovered. One of the strangest lasting symptoms to emerge lately has been cropping up on COVID survivors' nails. While people have been posting on social media about this long-term side effect for some time, it gained steam when a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, who runs the world's largest COVID symptom study, Tim Spector, MB, tweeted about it. "COVID nails are increasingly being recognized as the nails recover after infection and the growth recovers leaving a clear line," Spector tweeted on May 3, noting the symptom "appears harmless."Eileen Deignan, MD, chief of the Dermatology Department at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts, told Best Life that these clear lines, clinically referred to as Beau's lines, can appear on the fingernails or toenails."If something stressed the body such as COVID, the nail matrix cells stop growing temporarily," says Deignan. The lines are a consequence of this pause. "The whole nail matrix is affected as a result of a system-wide illness such as COVID," she says. "[Beau's lines] occur as a result of the abrupt stop and then the resumption of nail plate growth. … The depression in the nail is across the whole nail."Dermatologist Susan Bard, MD, and other experts Best Life spoke with note that Beau's lines are less likely to follow an asymptomatic or mild COVID infection, but it's still possible."Even if you contracted COVID asymptomatically, your body will still be shaken from the viral infection that triggered an immune response," says preventative global health expert Sandra El Hajj, N-MD. "So, your nails could be affected by this physiological reaction." RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Beau's lines can occur any time the body undergoes a significant stressor, says Bard. There's a slew of other illnesses that can result in Beau's lines, including diabetes, thyroid disease, pneumonia, chemotherapy, and zinc deficiency, among others, according to Healthline. Deignan notes that these lines could even occur after subtle changes to your system, like having certain vitamin deficiencies or taking new medications.So, if you notice clear lines on your nails, you should talk to your doctor about it. Although there's nothing they can do for the lines themselves, it's helpful to know why they grew in the first place. They could mean you had COVID or that you have another underlying illness.RELATED: This Vaccine Reaction Means You May Have Already Had COVID, Study Says.In addition to talking to a medical professional, you should also try to protect your nails in you notice Beau's lines. "There is nothing specifically to do for COVID nails except protecting the nails as they may be more vulnerable to tearing off at the sight of weakness," says Deignan. She suggests wearing gloves when washing dishes or doing wet work and keeping your nails and the skin around your nails well moisturized.The lines will disappear when your nails grow out, which Deignan says is about six months for fingernails but could take longer for toenails.

  • Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom

    Colonial Pipeline paid hackers linked to the DarkSide cybercrime group nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency after last week's ransomware attack, Bloomberg first reported and the New York Times confirmed.Why it matters: The breach of the largest refined fuels pipeline in the U.S. triggered new concerns about the vulnerability of the country's increasingly digitized energy systems.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At least 11 states and Washington, D.C., have experienced gas shortages since a ransomware attack forced the critical pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York and carries 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, to shut down last weekend.Colonial said in an update at 9 a.m. ET Thursday that service had resumed in a majority of its markets, and that it expects all markets to receive product by mid-day. It will take days before deliveries fully return to normal.Between the lines: The FBI generally discourages companies from paying ransoms, noting that there's no guarantee that the hackers will unlock the systems and it could incentivize more cyber crime, per Bloomberg.White House deputy national security adviser Elizabeth Neuberger would not answer at a briefing on Monday whether Colonial had paid a ransom, saying they are a private company and that the White House would defer those "very difficult" decisions to them. Biden also declined to comment at a briefing Thursday.DarkSide, an Eastern European group that the FBI has blamed for the attack, said in a statement that its goal "is to make money, and not creating problems for society," per CNBC.The big picture: The cyber breach will likely put pressure on federal agencies and Congress to harden defenses in the country’s sprawling networks of pipelines, electricity grids, power plants, petrochemical facilities and other energy infrastructure.Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who's been a leading voice in Congress on the issue, told Axios that if Americans knew how many ransomware attacks were happening every day, it would "blow their minds."The Colonial hack, coupled with the Russians' SolarWinds attack — which had a breathtaking scale penetrating some 16,000 companies — has made people realize a cyber enemy could shut down an entire economy, Warner said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • TikTok mom shares what not to say to adoptive parents: ‘Please stop asking’

    Let's stop asking adoptive parents these questions.

  • NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital

    The officer, 28-year-old Brian McGurran, a 4-year veteran of the NYPD assigned to the 81 Precinct, was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest.

  • Expert: Finding gas 'shouldn't require too much' by Memorial Day weekend

    Drivers shouldn’t have a hard time finding gas by Memorial Day, one of the busiest traffic weekends of the year.