Conservatives Say Students Censored Border Patrol. Now the University of Arizona Will Charge Them for Protesting.

Law enforcement at the University of Arizona said they plan to charge two students for protesting Border Patrol agents’ presence on campus last month. In a statement announcing the charges, the university’s president accused the students of infringing on “free speech” rights.

The March 20 incident was tailor-made for right-wing outrage. A viral video shows a University of Arizona student standing outside a classroom and criticizing two Border Patrol agents who had come to give a presentation to the school’s Criminal Justice club. A young woman calls the officers “an extension of the KKK” and cites the agency’s destruction of water bottles left for migrants in the desert. Conservative outlets and a border patrol union blasted the students involved for apparently censoring the agents.

Their hand-wringing about students going “berserk” and “harassing” Border Patrol are part of a larger right-wing narrative about the supposed death of free speech at the hands of leftist students. But the student activists, not the federal agents the students shouted down, are the ones facing punishment for their speech. The university’s police force plans to charge two unidentified students with “interference with the peaceful conduct of an educational institution,” for which they face up to six months behind bars.

The University of Arizona did not return a request for comment. In a March 29 email to students, university president Robert Robbins described what he characterized as “a dramatic departure from our expectations of respectful behavior and support for free speech on this campus.”

Video shows one student criticizing Border Patrol agents through an open door of a classroom where the agents were speaking to the Criminal Justice club. She does not appear to enter the classroom, and two members of the club appear to call the police on her.

“This is supposed to be a safe space for students, but they allow an extension of the KKK into campus,” the student protester says on video. “How about you talk about slashing water? How about you talk about taking the shoes off migrants, letting them walk through the desert barefoot?”

She goes on to call the officers members of “Murder Patrol.” In a second video clip, multiple students shout “Murder Patrol” at the officers return to their car. Multiple children have recently died in Border Patrol custody.

Robbins’ March 29 email announced the upcoming charges against two students involved in the protest.

“At the core of these inquiries is the University of Arizona’s commitment to free speech,” Robbins wrote. “The student club and the CBP officers invited by the students should have been able to hold their meeting without disruption. Student protest is protected by our support for free speech, but disruption is not.”

FIRE, an organization focusing on First Amendment issues on campus, said information on the incident is still limited, but that the school might argue that the students were attempting to prevent the Border Patrol agents from speaking, in a manner that is not protected by the First Amendment.

Still, "in such a situation, criminal prosecution is a heavy hammer," FIRE said in a statement. "First Amendment jurisprudence recognizes that freedom of expression requires 'breathing room;' filing criminal charges against students for campus speech that may be protected by the First Amendment will chill protected student speech. Students will rationally decide to self-censor rather than risk the possibility of criminal charges."

His remarks follow a storm of criticism by right-wing media and law enforcement. The conservative group Judicial Watch filed a complaint with the university, calling on it “stop protecting student who harassed, stalked BP agents on campus.”

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto gave a radio interview questioning the student’s credentials at the school, asking whether she was a paying student “or if she’s there on some kind of grant,” the Washington Post reported. “I’m amazed that this individual was allowed to do this.”

A Tucson, Arizona Border Patrol agents union said the student’s protest of Border Patrol agents on campus was an attack on “Caucasian students.”

“Here is the ridiculous and generic response by UofA President Robbins,” NBCPC Local 2544 wrote on Facebook. “It appears that Caucasian students can be attacked racially and Border Patrol agent’s can be harassed on their campus, without any consequences. SHAMEFUL!!”