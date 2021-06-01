Conservatives are tired of the equity talk. Fort Worth doesn’t need that in a mayor

·3 min read

Individual rights, but not really

I would never encourage a women to have an abortion, nor would I force my opinion on her and how that decision could affect her life. Cynthia M. Allen writes that our state prides itself in championing the role of the individual — unless, of course, it comes to the most personal decision a person can make. (May 23, 5C, “You can help enforce Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law, a game-changer for pro-life cause”)

Allen also thinks it is a good thing for neighbors to tell on each other, just like the communists encouraged in East Germany and other countries where the state used spies to keep the population in line. Is turning citizens on each other the way to build a cohesive society?

Jonathan Gregory Hubbard, Azle

New trees are not the solution

I voted for Kay Granger, and I applaud her introduction of the Trillion Trees Act. I also share some of her concerns regarding the Green New Deal. (May 23, 5C, “Trees pull carbon out of air, fighting climate change; let’s plant 1 trillion of them”)

But planting trees alone is not a silver bullet when it comes to climate change. If she believes we can continue indefinitely the global burning of coal and petroleum and offset the environmental impact by simply planting trees, she is sorely mistaken. The sooner we can transition to green and responsible nuclear sources of power, and responsibly address the contributions from industry and agriculture, the better off we and our grandchildren will be.

Planting trees has numerous benefits, but that should not distract us from the important task facing the world.

- Richard Charter, Fort Worth

Netanyahu can’t be overlooked

While many Americans believe Lisa Benson’s cartoonish depiction of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that Hamas alone is to blame for the region’s conflict, it is far from accurate. (May 19, 13A)

Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corrupt regime, is an apartheid government that kills innocent women and children with impunity for largely internal political reasons. Americans are deeply implicated in this bloody travesty. We supply many of Israel’s bombs, planes, and bullets. We provide impunity in the United Nations, where we prevent, by our Security Council veto, any reckoning for Israeli war crimes.

Israel, under Netanyahu, has never been interested in the two-state solution or peace. We need to demand an immediate cease-fire and threaten to cut off military aid unless Israel takes meaningful steps toward a lasting peace with its Palestinian neighbors.

- Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue, Fort Worth

We don’t want to talk equity

Black Lives Matter activists’ support for Deborah Peoples makes the election for Fort Worth mayor of utmost importance. Prepare for a heavy dose of equality, inequality and equity talk. The police will be put under a microscope.

It would be a tremendous win for the left. We conservatives are are too passive and will not fight back. This is why corporations align with the left — they know there will be no pushback.

If we do not fight the liberal left, there won’t be anything left to defend.

- Bob Meconi, Fort Worth

Stop the fight, fight, fight

We have been slowly, steadily sliding into Hatfield versus McCoy politics for years. There seems to be no end to it. We have all seemingly forgotten how to explore or consider different ideas.

Runoff elections are coming up. Research and vote for the candidates who stand for positive change and new, healthy ideas, not the ones who pledge allegiance to lobbyists, corporations or overlords.

- Wendy Stoecker, Arlington

