  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conservatives tossed out Roe v. Wade. Now some are pressuring the GOP to soften its resistance to financially supporting families or risk a 'severe' backlash

Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Marco Rubio
    Marco Rubio
    United States Senator
Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Conservatives overturned Roe v. Wade, causing some to pressure the party to back financially supporting families.

  • The GOP opposed Biden's agenda, and a Trump effort to get paid leave through Congress fell flat.

  • Conservative policy experts argue Republicans must soften their usual opposition to family support programs.

The Supreme Court took a blowtorch to the constitutional right to abortion on Friday, delivering a monumental victory to conservative activists who labored to overturn Roe v. Wade for a half-century. Abortion is poised to be severely restricted or banned in about half of all states with few exceptions.

Last week's ruling also cast a harsh glare on the GOP. For a party that has long cast its priorities as pro-life, Republicans put in minimal effort in recent years to ensure children enjoy a basic standard of living once they're born.

The GOP lined up in fierce opposition to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, which contained ambitious initiatives to establish affordable childcare, set up universal pre-K, and overhaul the child tax credit so it was paid out monthly. In early 2020, President Donald Trump endorsed a modest bipartisan paid leave plan that fell flat with Republican lawmakers.

It's prompting some conservatives to urge their party to soften its usual resistance to financially supporting parents and children. Abby McCloskey, a conservative policy expert who worked on past GOP and independent presidential campaigns, called it a "soul-searching moment" for the GOP.

"There's parts of the party that have wanted to break forward and do more types of reforms in the paid leave, child tax credit and childcare space," McCloskey told Insider. "I think that they should get behind those policies quickly, especially because many in the Republican Party were championing the overturning of Roe and here we are," she said.

Another warned of voters punishing Republicans at the ballot box in November. "I think there will be some backlash regardless," Patrick Brown, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think-tank, said in an interview. "But I think it'll be much more severe if they are seen as out of touch and not responding to particularly low income women."

Brown argues that Republicans should support making permanent a temporary pandemic-era expansion of Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program so it covers mothers for a year after giving birth, among other steps. And McCloskey argues Congress should make it easier for states to spend money on childcare.

Some Senate Republicans are also starting to identify areas that the party can act on. "We need to provide parents the resources they need to raise a healthy family," Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said in a statement to Insider. "That includes responsible parental leave, access to mental health care when needed, and school choice."

What's on the table among Republicans

Mitt Romney Marco Rubio
Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio unveiled paid leave legislation with GOP Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Ann Wagner in 2019.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The United States is among the stingiest nations in the developed world when it comes to federal spending on children. Compared to other countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the US spends far less as a percentage of its gross domestic product on family benefits.

"When you look at American spending on children, it is much more comparable to middle-income countries like Turkey and Mexico than it is to wealthy European countries," Indivar Dutta-Gupta, executive director at the non-profit Center for Law and Social Policy, told Insider. "So we have been an outlier in many ways."

The high court's decision highlighted a frail social safety net in states on the verge of outlawing or restricting abortion, chiefly led by Republicans. States like Mississippi tend to lack paid leave and refused to expand Medicaid, leaving many low-income women without access to health insurance and post-partum coverage, according to the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. A few states are reversing course.

There are some Republican proposals designed to reinforce the ability of parents to spend time caring for babies or newly adopted children. But they often carry sizable strings attached, reflecting the conservative approach of binding federal benefits to employment. That's combined with the GOP's tendency to redirect federal funds from existing programs instead of spending new money.

"Republicans have historically been more skeptical of these benefits," Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, told Insider. "If the polling starts to go south after Roe, you could see Republicans rallying around some sort of child benefit package before the election."

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump
In 2020, President Donald Trump endorsed a bipartisan paid-leave plan that went nowhere with the GOP.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Most GOP lawmakers are doubling down on pummeling the Biden administration for inflation and rising prices at the gas pump and grocery store ahead of the November midterms. They're strongly favored to recapture at least one chamber of Congress. However, some polls in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling suggest there's an uptick in support for Democrats on the Congressional generic ballot .

Republicans haven't coalesced around a set of family support plans. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah recently unveiled a rebooted proposal to provide most parents with up to $350 in monthly checks per kid, totaling $4,200 annually for younger children. But a larger share of the cash benefit would flow to working parents and shrink payments to those without jobs.

"One of the most direct ways that the GOP can support families would be to provide parents with direct cash support," Samuel Hammond, director of social policy at the libertarian Niskanen Center, told Insider. "So for this sort of whole life agenda, it makes an awful lot of sense to ensure vulnerable parents in particular have the resources they need to both choose to keep their child and then after are able to properly care for it."

That hasn't gained steam so far among Republicans. A separate measure spearheaded by Sen. Steve Daines of Montana would allow pregnant mothers to claim the child tax credit, issuing up to $2,000 before giving birth provided they have taxable income. It has much deeper GOP support with 12 Republicans joining Daines as co-sponsors — or a roughly a quarter of the Senate Republican conference.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a "pro-life" framework shortly after the Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade. "For years, I have emphasized that Congress can and must do more for unborn children and their mothers," Rubio said in a statement. "We need to adopt pro-life policies that support families, rather than destroy them."

The blueprint contains a variety of plans that Rubio has pushed for several years. One measure within it allows new parents to treat Social Security like a piggy bank and borrow against themselves. It would provide parents with at least three months of paid leave, financed with cuts to their future retirement benefits.

Democrats balk at these trade-offs, preferring to push generous social benefits funded with tax increases on the richest Americans. Some are stepping up attacks on Republicans for opposing them without offering what they view as serious alternatives.

"Universal healthcare and childcare. Gun safety. Combating climate change. The GOP opposes it all," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a Friday tweet. "If they refuse to support life after birth, how can they claim to believe in it before?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix and others affirmed support for transgender workers after Roe fell

    When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some companies like Netflix said they'd pay expenses pay for those who need to go out of state for both reproductive and gender-affirming care.

  • Charge Against Giuliani Backslapper Reduced To Misdemeanor; Rudy Calls Video “Deceptive”

    A hoarse and angry Rudy Giuliani decried the downgrading of charges to misdemeanors in the Staten Island slapping incident, saying he felt as if “a boulder hit me” at the supermarket. Video showing the suspect backslapping Giuliani is “a little deceptive,” the 78-year-old former Trump lawyer said. See the video below. Suspect Daniel Gill was […]

  • GOP Will Likely Implement Nationwide Abortion Ban, former RNC Chief Says

    As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, the “trigger laws” 13 states instituted in anticipation of the ruling set off various forms of abortion bans. However, we can’t be naïve to think the Republican Party would stop there. A former head of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele, was interviewed on MSNBC on Monday and stated the GOP would bypass filibuster rules to impose a nationwide abortion ban, Business Insider reports.

  • Christine Mboma, Olympic 200m silver medalist, to miss track worlds

    Christine Mboma, the Olympic 200m silver medalist from Namibia, will miss the world track and field championships as she returns from a thigh muscle tear.

  • Most who supported bipartisan Jan. 6 commission best Trump in Tuesday's GOP primaries, runoffs

    Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday added a new layer of political consequences for Donald Trump after she detailed a defiant president she said wanted to lead supporters from his rally on the Ellipse to the Capitol even after being warned they were armed. There are political ramifications as well for several vulnerable members of Congress, notably five of the 35 GOP members of the House of Representatives who voted in May 2021 in favor of a bipartisan commission to probe what surrounded the attack on U.S. Capitol and who faced a primary or runoff contest Tuesday night. Inconsistent results in these primaries show Republican voters' political fealty is unclear: Are they steadfastly loyal to Trump or are they satisfied with elements of Trumpism paired with more home-grown politics?

  • Shane Lowry welcomes closer ties between Tours in response to threat from LIV

    The PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced the next phase of their strategic alliance.

  • Hard-line conservative Reps. Boebert, Miller win primaries

    Two of Congress’ staunchest conservatives repelled more centrist alternatives to lock up Republican nominations on Tuesday, even as the party’s voters chose to turn out a six-term incumbent in Mississippi. Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller won her primary over fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis just days after she called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a weekend rally with former President Donald Trump. Another Trump ally, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of Congress’ most polarizing members, easily beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris warns the Supreme Court will target the right to contraception and same-sex marriage after overturning Roe v. Wade

    Justice Clarence Thomas "said the quiet part out loud" when he said the courts should revisit decisions on same-sex marriage and contraception, Harris said.

  • What are 'mags,' and why did ex-Meadows aide bring them up at the Jan. 6 hearings?

    Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted his staff to get rid of "mags" at his Jan. 6 rally. Here's the meaning of "mags."

  • 109 live animals found in women's luggage in massive airport wildlife trafficking bust

    Two women have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly attempting to smuggle at least 109 live animals in their luggage -- including porcupines, armadillos, turtles, chameleons and snakes -- as they tried to board a flight to India. The incident occurred on Monday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport as two Indian women tried to make their way through airport security when officials spotted a couple of suspicious items in their suitcases following a routine x-ray inspection, according to a statement released by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Upon further investigation, authorities discovered a total of at least 109 animals including “two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 chameleons and 20 snakes,” read the statement.

  • Parents who conspired to pay $600,000 to help their daughters get into elite colleges are sentenced

    The Isacksons had pleaded guilty in 2019 and then cooperated with the government’s investigation.

  • 11 Things You Shouldn’t Buy at Costco

    It's a tough world out there and Americans are struggling to stay above water as inflation continues to pummel our wallets. Even food -- the most essential thing of all -- is getting seriously...

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Mark Meadows showed a 'consciousness of guilt' when allegedly seeking pardon

    On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the show and spoke about the January 6 Committee hearing earlier in the day. At the hearing, it was revealed that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, along with Rudy Giuliani, asked former President Trump for pardons following the attack on the Capitol. Though asking for a pardon isn’t an admission of guilt, as accepting one is, Ocasio-Cortez believes that if they asked, that implies knowledge of guilt. “It was just stunning. To Understand and see the detail and the depth through which there was also just a consciousness of guilt, they knew that what they were doing was wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “When at the very end of this hearing you hear that Mark Meadows, the Chief of Staff to the president himself, asked for a pardon because he knew that he was breaking the law in order to seize power and undermine democracy in the United States of America, it is stunning. It is absolutely stunning.” In the hearings last week, it was revealed that several House Republicans also allegedly asked Trump for a pardon, and Ocasio-Cortez believes they should face consequences. “Bare minimum, those who specifically sought pardons for themselves should be expelled from the House of Representatives,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If you are a duly elected official and, in seeking a pardon, as you (Colbert) mentioned, you are consciously admitting a — you are admitting to committing a crime.” She later added, “That’s just the bare minimum. I do believe that many of these individuals need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in order to establish and to prove to ourselves and to the world that there is rule of law in the United States of America.”

  • Lakers targeting Buddy Hield again?

    As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield. Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network What's the buzz on Twitter? Sam Quinn @ SamQuinnCBS From @Matt Moore the ...

  • Billionaire Richard Branson visited a Kyiv airfield to discuss rebuilding the world's largest cargo plane, which was destroyed by a Russian attack

    The Antonov An-225 Mriya was destroyed in a fierce bombardment of Antonov Airport just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rep. Andy Biggs' denial of a pardon request would be more believable – under oath

    If Rep. Andy Biggs remains unwilling to testify before the Jan. 6 committee about whether he sought a pardon, then methinks he doth protest too much.

  • Opinion: The Fall Of Roe v. Wade Is Going To Hurt You In Ways You Can't Foresee

    In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision, things are poised to get worse for just about everyone.

  • If women’s rights can be snatched away, so can those of the rest of us | Opinion

    This is not just another setback.

  • Half of Americans Don’t Have Enough Retirement Savings, New Study Shows

    The four-decade high inflation is hitting Americans in every aspect of their life, from ballooning food and gas prices to an extremely pricey housing market. And now, a report finds that only half of...

  • Eating more protein while dieting helps maintain lean muscle during weight loss and encourages healthier eating, study suggests

    Adding more protein like chicken to a weight loss diet may make you more likely to maintain muscle, eat more veggies and less sugar, a study suggests.